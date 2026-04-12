11 Ben's Original Ready Rice Flavors, Ranked
Rice has been a staple of human sustenance for thousands of years, but preparing it has changed over the ages. Today, you can skip the boiling method by putting it right in the microwave and pressing start. If that's your preferred way, Ben's Original has a product called Ready Rice that's prepped via that exact process.
The food company has been around for over 80 years. A man named Forrest E. Mars Sr. became partners with Erich Huzenlaub in London. Huzenlaub patented a new way to prepare rice called parboiling, or partial boiling. By 1997, the majority of households in America had a microwave oven, so it was only natural that, in the 2000s, Ben's Original launched its Ready Rice brand — products that could be cooked in the microwave, further cutting the time it took to get rice on the dinner table.
Today, Ben's Original is still going strong. It rebranded from Uncle Ben's in 2020 and has introduced several varieties of its Ready Rice brand over the years, all of which can be ready to eat in just two minutes. Ready Rice is an inexpensive shelf-stable product with one serving per microwaveable pouch. It comes in a variety of options, including plain rice. But which flavor comes out on top? Let's explore 11 of Ben's Original Ready Rice flavors and see how they stack up.
Methodology
I'm a big fan of starchy foods of all kinds, which concerns my doctor because I tend to consume more of the bad ones. But rice is different — especially brown rice, which is healthier because it's higher in fiber. Depending on taste, both varieties can be a bit bland, not to mention finicky when it comes to cooking them the conventional way.
That's why I was excited to try the different varieties of Ben's Original Ready Rice. I ranked each option based on texture, flavor, and innovation. I also compared them to my past experiences with rice.
Every flavor was purchased at my local Walmart, and each averaged just over $2.20 per pouch. I prepared all of them as per the instructions on the package and sampled them while they were still hot, and then again later after they had time to cool. I didn't add anything to the rice, even though a few could have used a punch-up in flavor. I noted when that was the case in each individual review.
11. Fried Rice
I love fried rice, and if it's offered as a side in Chinese takeout, it's always my first choice. It's briny, roasted, and with added vegetables, like peas, it adds a bit of sweetness to offset the salt. It's hard to make perfect fried rice at home, but with some help, it can certainly be done. Determined to find a shortcut to stellar fried rice, it was with great anticipation that I looked forward to tasting Ben's Original Ready Rice Fried Rice. Maybe I could get that fried rice experience without messing up my wok every time. Sadly, I can safely say that I probably won't be eating this Ready Rice ever again. This was, to put it simply, horrible.
First, it's glaringly obvious that a side dish meant to be fried doesn't fare well when microwaved. It takes away the familiar crunchy texture and toasted aroma. Furthermore, to me this tasted like burnt dishwater. That's not an exaggeration. I found the smell to be off-putting too, to the point that I wondered if the soy sauce they used as flavoring had gone bad.
What's worse is that the taste lingered for a bit, and I did not want to take another bite. I did, and it was the same. The best thing I can say about this is that the rice turned out well, but I can't recommend this to anyone who loves Chinese food.
10. Garden Vegetable
If there were any rice dish in Ben's Original Ready Rice lineup that just shouts "weekday family dinner night," it's the Garden Vegetable, which comes with peas, carrots, and corn. This is a basic side dish that will accommodate any kind of protein. If you have picky kids, it might also be a way to give them a tiny amount of vegetables without much fuss. This is made with long-grain rice, so it's fluffy and light, with each grain staying separate from the rest. Its texture provides a chew that's neither mushy nor firm, making for a satisfying palate experience.
The flavor isn't too strong — onion powder is listed as its first main spice — and it might be great to use as a backdrop for savory dishes like seasoned grilled chicken or a flavorful meatloaf. But I don't think fish would pair well with it just because it's not refreshing or light. As a basic starch to add to a balanced plate, this one fits the menu, even if it's nothing special.
9. Spanish Style
This rice was soggier than it should be, with a strong tomato and chili pepper flavor. Ben's Original Ready Rice in the Spanish Style variety would do well in a pinch, but don't try to pass it off as homemade.
Maybe if you hide the rice in a burrito or over enchiladas with a thick sauce, it might be worth its low price. For me, this is a tasty, but lazy substitution for something that, with a little tweaking, could be an amazing, quick side dish. For instance, the ingredients say it contains green bell peppers, which I could see in the bowl. However, that distinct flavor was barely present.
The aroma is familiar and comforting, like walking into your corner taco shop, and the texture is great. Homemade versions of this dish might require you to toast the rice first, but Ben's Original uses its signature parboiled technique, which might lessen its overall impact.
8. Butter & Garlic
I really liked the flavor of Ben's Original Ready Rice Butter & Garlic — even though, to me, it doesn't make sense to put it as a side dish. That's because it feels more like pure comfort food than a part of a nutritious meal. That's not to say it's not tasty; it's just extremely rich, to the point of being almost decadent.
It has a creaminess to it and contains just the right amount of garlic. The final product is a savory experience that sticks to the ribs. The butter flavoring isn't strong and mostly lends itself to the soft texture, which has a pleasant creaminess that feels a lot like oatmeal rather than rice.
This rice is mushy and sticky when it's hot. As it cools, it becomes coagulated but not unappetizing. This isn't a sophisticated side dish, but if you're using a microwave, perhaps it's not a sophisticated meal you're looking for. If that's the case, Ben's Original Ready Rice Butter & Garlic is a tasty and indulgent option.
7. Long Grain & Wild
The distinct earthy flavor of wild rice isn't lost in Ben's Original Ready Rice Long Grain & Wild, and that's a really good thing. Pairing a rich protein or vegetable with the neutral profile of long grain rice is a match made in heaven. What you get is a blend of textures that makes for a culinary journey, depending on what you serve as a main.
Its ingredients list mushroom powder and spinach. While this doesn't come through emphatically in the flavor, there is a warm, comforting feel to it; it's a familiar sense of home cooking, even though it comes out of the microwave. What does come through is the onion powder.
Using long-grain rice makes it really chewy and sticky, but the juxtaposition with the firmer wild rice provides a textural contrast that's an adventure for your mouth. Some might call this a silent side — in other words, it brings nothing special to the table — but I found it to be a little better than that. A filler with flavor, if you will.
6. Cilantro Lime
Good news: Ben's Original Ready Rice Cilantro Lime probably won't taste like soap to cilantro haters, because you can barely taste it. This is lime forward all the way — and, to be honest, that's not a bad thing.
Cilantro is usually associated with Mexican dishes. Its sharp, citrusy flavor has a habit of cutting through everything else and provides a bold, aromatic experience that enhances the likes of cumin, paprika, and tomato sauce. However, this Ben's Original offering isn't that conspicuous. Instead, I found it blended into the lime and got totally lost in that profile. It's not sour — instead, it's heavy, but still refreshing.
I really wanted the cilantro to come through, but after a few bites, I gave up on that happening. This rice would go well with fish, as a side with your burrito, or as a filler for nachos. It's made with long-grain rice, which is sticky and sometimes has a mild resistance in your mouth. I liked this rice, even though I missed the key flavor listed on the label. That would have elevated it to a higher position on this list.
5. Tikka Masala
I love anything tikka masala, so I was excited for this option. Surprisingly, it wasn't a disappointment. Made with basmati rice, which is a little firmer than jasmine rice, this flavor of Ben's Original Ready Rice has that distinctive turmeric and paprika hue with a rich tomato flavor.
It might seem strange to flavor rice to mimic the profile of a dish that's usually served over it, but this was a comforting culinary experience. I think it would pair well with a Greek dish like gyros, or a Middle Eastern one like falafel.
The rice turned out to have just the right amount of firmness, and it didn't clump. In fact, keeping the basmati on the fork was a contest to see how many grains would fall off before getting it to my mouth. Although it did get more solid as it cooled, it never dried out. This side dish isn't going to elevate a meal. In fact, it's almost a gimmick, like when potato chips do limited releases of odd flavors. However, it's fun, tasty, and easy to make.
4. Long Grain White
As an ordinary rice without much flair, Ben's Original Ready Rice Long Grain White is a basic, no-frills addition to a meal. Sometimes, that's all you need. I actually enjoyed that it wasn't loaded down with artificial flavors, as it allowed the natural nutty flavor to come through.
This is a functional side that begs to be dressed up, but honestly, if you like earthy essence and a rice that doesn't clump together easily, you will likely enjoy it. It wouldn't take much to take this from uninspired to umami with just a few ingredients. Mushrooms would be a great addition to take the relatively bland rice to the next level. You could even sauté it with some butter and garlic, or sprinkle Parmesan cheese on top to give it an edge.
However, Ben's Original Ready Rice Long Grain White is fine on its own, too. It may just be a serviceable side, but sometimes that's exactly what you need.
3. Coconut Jasmine
When it comes to adding starches to your balanced meal, you basically have two choices: rice or potatoes. Pasta is another one, but that's usually in the main course itself. This variety of Ben's Original Ready Rice gets kudos for adding a little variety to plain rice and giving a meal some added personality.
Although Ben's Original Ready Rice Coconut Jasmine isn't as exciting as some of its other flavors, it's a delicious side dish that doesn't fancy itself a main character. It's perfectly happy supporting its co-stars: the proteins and veggies.
The coconut flavor isn't strong. It will give you a hint of the distinctive fruit, but it's not going to upstage your protein. Furthermore, the Ben's Original microwave cooking process didn't compromise the texture of the rice. It remained light and fluffy throughout and since it steams in the pouch, the texture is near perfect. It remained tender with just the right amount of bite and never lost its shape.
2. Basmati
I'll admit it: I'm a sauce guy. I love foods where the proteins are cooked into a sauce, then poured over rice or any kind of soft starch. Ben's Original Ready Rice Basmati is the perfect foundation for such a concept. The rice is long, thin, light, and fluffy. The flavor is a bit nutty but subtle enough not to overpower the main course.
This rice is probably not big enough to carry a chicken adobo, but it will absolutely complement dishes such as tikka masala or a Thai or Japanese curry. Basically, anything served with savory flatbread. I find sides like garlic naan to be perfect texture companions to thin rice varieties.
Ben's Original Ready Rice Basmati isn't going to replace a fresh, aromatic batch of raw grains prepared on the stove or in a cooker, but it's a very good option for those who find it tough to make the perfect rice at home.
1. Jasmine
Ben's Original Ready Rice Jasmine isn't going to replace a fresh, aromatic batch of raw grains prepared on the stove or in a cooker, but it's a very good option for those who find making rice a frustrating chore.
For me, the flowery, sweet aroma of fresh steamed Jasmine rice always triggers a Proust effect — a memory triggered by smell — that's hard to totally capture at home. Ben's Original Ready Rice Jasmine isn't going to replace my restaurant experience, but it comes very close in terms of texture and taste. It's also very versatile and can act as the base for a variety of upgrades.
I have nothing bad to say about this product. It's nearly perfect — it's really moist and a bit sticky, which makes for the perfect texture to go with just about anything. The flavor was really good on its own, but I can imagine punching it up with a little cilantro or lime would make it even better.