11 Ben's Original Ready Rice Flavors, Ranked

Rice has been a staple of human sustenance for thousands of years, but preparing it has changed over the ages. Today, you can skip the boiling method by putting it right in the microwave and pressing start. If that's your preferred way, Ben's Original has a product called Ready Rice that's prepped via that exact process.

The food company has been around for over 80 years. A man named Forrest E. Mars Sr. became partners with Erich Huzenlaub in London. Huzenlaub patented a new way to prepare rice called parboiling, or partial boiling. By 1997, the majority of households in America had a microwave oven, so it was only natural that, in the 2000s, Ben's Original launched its Ready Rice brand — products that could be cooked in the microwave, further cutting the time it took to get rice on the dinner table.

Today, Ben's Original is still going strong. It rebranded from Uncle Ben's in 2020 and has introduced several varieties of its Ready Rice brand over the years, all of which can be ready to eat in just two minutes. Ready Rice is an inexpensive shelf-stable product with one serving per microwaveable pouch. It comes in a variety of options, including plain rice. But which flavor comes out on top? Let's explore 11 of Ben's Original Ready Rice flavors and see how they stack up.