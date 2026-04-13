The French Restaurant Red Flag That Should Have You Saying Au Revoir

A giant menu at a restaurant is always an intimidating affair, but particularly at French restaurants. There are tips for navigating restaurant menus with too many options, but should you have to? A commonly held belief is that large menus are a restaurant menu red flag since it implies the kitchen is spreading itself too thin. This can be especially alarming at French restaurants, which tend to have a reputation for fresh, deliberately assembled dishes. We asked Zoilan Ruiz, the executive chef at Le Rêve Restaurant & Raw Bar in Sheridan, Wyoming, who explained that struggling with French cooking fundamentals can be a much bigger red flag than the menu.

On the question of whether an oversized menu at a French restaurant is alarming, Ruiz answered, "Yes and no. I believe French cuisine is the foundation of modern cooking. It's not about quantity, it's about quality. The strength of the kitchen ultimately reflects the answer to this question." In other words, a large menu isn't always a dealbreaker. Ruiz focuses more on how a traditional French restaurant handles the bread-and-butter staples of French cuisine when determining quality. "For me, it's about sticking to the fundamentals while allowing for spontaneity, without doing the techniques an injustice," Ruiz said. Notably, this does leave room for different kinds of menus. This can include "classics like cassoulet, rillettes, daube de boeuf, or a tartine;" all dishes which Ruiz believes require foundational French cooking knowledge.