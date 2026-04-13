The 5-Ingredient Family Recipe Mister Rogers Loved

Although corn pudding may have been a Rogers family go-to, they were far from the first to enjoy this tasty classic. The dish likely traces its roots back to Native American preparations with mashed corn, which settlers may have later tweaked to create a reimagined hasty pudding. Over time, corn pudding evolved into countless regional and family variations. The simple preparation is popular in New England and especially throughout the South, and probably reminds some of the scalloped corn retro side dish, which adds toasty breadcrumbs on top.

Thanks to its lineup of subtle, creamy flavors, corn pudding is pretty versatile. There's no need to stop at five ingredients — you can upgrade it with about anything you have on hand. It was well-known that Mister Rogers led a vegetarian lifestyle, with some of his other favorites including lentil burgers, pasta, and veggies. In his honor, then, some meatless additions to corn pudding might include a crunchy topping of crackers or chips for texture, or for a Tex-Mex twist, chopped jalapeños, shredded cheese, and sour cream. For more vegetables, consider adding frozen broccoli or green beans, which are just as healthy as fresh. With a few extra ingredients, you could even turn it into a dessert with this corn pudding pie recipe.

Of course, creamy corn also lends itself well to salty, meaty flavors. Throw in some cubed ham or bacon crumbles. As a bona fide side dish, corn pudding will also play nice with BBQ meats, a Thanksgiving turkey, or fried chicken. Although Mister Rogers may have politely passed on these carnivorous renditions, they would have never stopped him from asking, "Won't you be my neighbor?"