The 5-Ingredient Family Recipe Mister Rogers Loved
A man of many talents, Fred Rogers was a composer, a proponent of public broadcasting, and, most famously, the host of the beloved PBS show "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood." The program ran for over 30 years, raising generations of children with its puppets, Neighborhood of Make-Believe, and a sort of soothing, ASMR-like dreaminess. Mister Rogers either reminded you of your grandpa, or you wished he were your grandpa, imparting valuable life lessons, soaking his feet in the kiddie pool, and zipping up plenty of great cardigans. It's no surprise, then, that the man who made us feel all fuzzy inside also loved a comforting, down-home dish. One of his favorite meals was a humble corn pudding, a recipe he took a liking to during childhood.
Fred Rogers grew up outside of Pittsburgh in a town called Latrobe. He struggled with asthma and self-consciousness throughout his childhood — afflictions that shaped his empathy and were later reflected through Mister Rogers' great care and knack for talking to children. A home-cooked meal brings a certain unmatched comfort to someone going through a rough patch, and Rogers no doubt found solace in his family's corn pudding recipe. Rogers' grandmother used to make the dish, which consisted of just five ingredients: cream-style corn, eggs, flour, milk, and butter (plus some salt for good measure). You can make your own creamed corn with any of these store-bought canned corn brands, and then the pudding is as easy as combining everything in a casserole dish and baking for about an hour. The result is a dish that's savory, sweet, and warm, with a soft texture that goes down easy.
How to dress up your own corn pudding
Although corn pudding may have been a Rogers family go-to, they were far from the first to enjoy this tasty classic. The dish likely traces its roots back to Native American preparations with mashed corn, which settlers may have later tweaked to create a reimagined hasty pudding. Over time, corn pudding evolved into countless regional and family variations. The simple preparation is popular in New England and especially throughout the South, and probably reminds some of the scalloped corn retro side dish, which adds toasty breadcrumbs on top.
Thanks to its lineup of subtle, creamy flavors, corn pudding is pretty versatile. There's no need to stop at five ingredients — you can upgrade it with about anything you have on hand. It was well-known that Mister Rogers led a vegetarian lifestyle, with some of his other favorites including lentil burgers, pasta, and veggies. In his honor, then, some meatless additions to corn pudding might include a crunchy topping of crackers or chips for texture, or for a Tex-Mex twist, chopped jalapeños, shredded cheese, and sour cream. For more vegetables, consider adding frozen broccoli or green beans, which are just as healthy as fresh. With a few extra ingredients, you could even turn it into a dessert with this corn pudding pie recipe.
Of course, creamy corn also lends itself well to salty, meaty flavors. Throw in some cubed ham or bacon crumbles. As a bona fide side dish, corn pudding will also play nice with BBQ meats, a Thanksgiving turkey, or fried chicken. Although Mister Rogers may have politely passed on these carnivorous renditions, they would have never stopped him from asking, "Won't you be my neighbor?"