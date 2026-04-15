The Chicago Barbecue Restaurant Guy Fieri Called 'A Mad Scientist Lab' On Triple D

It's no secret that Guy Fieri likes barbecue joints. From the smoked meats to fresh and slow-cooked sides, they're packed with the thing the "Mayor of Flavortown" loves the most about barbecue: tons of deliciousness. Fieri had the best brisket tacos ever at a Texas BBQ joint and just had to keep trying the hot sauce at the Bar-B-Q King in Charlotte, a North Carolina BBQ restaurant that earned his stamp of approval. But when Fieri toured The Tonk (formerly Honky Tonk) in Chicago for an episode of his hit TV show, "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives"", his eyes lit up for a different reason.

Owner and chef Willie Wagner makes an award-winning pulled pork (among other meats), but what delighted Fieri was the the way he combines his ingredients, which had the host likening the kitchen to "a mad scientist's lab." Why? Wagner doesn't measure the ingredients he uses for the major elements in his signature dry rub, the flavor injections, and the unique mustard-beer binder he uses to hold it all together.

In the episode, Wagner brought Fieri into the kitchen to make the dry rub. Wagner names off the spices he's using as he shakes out abundant amounts into a big bowl: onion, crushed red pepper, paprika, garlic powder, and other spices. As he's working, Fieri asked Wagner, "This is how you do it every time? You eyeball it?" Wagner answered with a simple, "Yes." Wagner's injectable Italian dressing/apple juice marinade and the yellow mustard-and-beer binding mixture are also made in the same manner.