The Red Flag To Look Out For When Visiting A Deli
Quality fare at a reasonable price is something everyone wants from a food establishment, which makes being on the lookout for tell-tale hints that isn't the case a main priority for most folks. There are plenty of signs you're at a bad deli, but when The Takeout spoke with Meredith Sornsin, the owner of Log Cabin Deli and Market, she revealed one red flag that shouldn't be ignored. Luckily, because it's something unique to delis, it's easy to spot once you know what to look for.
Delis commonly showcase their ingredients for all to see before ordering. According to Sornsin, people should take a gander at the display case with a critical eye. "Look at their deli case, where they store their meats and cheeses," Sornsin explained. "Are they clean and organized? Are the food products wrapped well and airtight? Is there a pool of wet goo where the roast beef is being stored? All important indicators of the care the staff takes in making sure the foods are properly stored and safe."
Some people aren't comfortable ordering from a deli that uses pre-sliced meat, but Sornsin indicated that isn't a big deal compared to substandard cleanliness in the display case. "As long as their safety and cleaning standards are top-notch, I wouldn't consider it a red flag," she said. However, she did point out another issue that should send folks running from a deli. It doesn't necessarily compromise the safety of your sub, but she insists it's a serious problem that can't be overlooked.
The deli red flag that isn't about the food
When most people think about burger restaurant red flags to watch out for, the thought of receiving tainted chow is usually at the forefront of their minds. However, Sornsin argues that, at a deli or any other establishment, another detail that should worry folks is feeling uncomfortable while placing your order. "Customer service may not give you a foodborne illness, but I would consider poor service a big red flag anywhere," she said. "I frequent many of my hometown businesses because I feel good being there and want to return. The opposite is true — if I've had a couple visits somewhere and a staff member is unattentive or unfriendly, I don't go back."
Note that she said she gives them a couple chances to prove that behavior isn't the norm. You never know when someone is just going through a rough patch, where giving customers exceptional service fell off the radar one day. Even still: "If the employees aren't making you feel good about buying from them, find a way to send a note to the owner," Sornsin recommended.
Letting the owner know about an issue you're having is important. Sornsin explained that leaving a negative review can understandably put business owners on the defensive, which may not solve the problem. It's always best to afford them an opportunity to make things right on their own (it's one reason Gordon Ramsay thinks more people should be complaining at restaurants). "Human decency tends to dwindle when a conversation starts with a negative review," Sornsin said. "Give them a chance to use your poor experience as a teaching moment."