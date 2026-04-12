The Red Flag To Look Out For When Visiting A Deli

Quality fare at a reasonable price is something everyone wants from a food establishment, which makes being on the lookout for tell-tale hints that isn't the case a main priority for most folks. There are plenty of signs you're at a bad deli, but when The Takeout spoke with Meredith Sornsin, the owner of Log Cabin Deli and Market, she revealed one red flag that shouldn't be ignored. Luckily, because it's something unique to delis, it's easy to spot once you know what to look for.

Delis commonly showcase their ingredients for all to see before ordering. According to Sornsin, people should take a gander at the display case with a critical eye. "Look at their deli case, where they store their meats and cheeses," Sornsin explained. "Are they clean and organized? Are the food products wrapped well and airtight? Is there a pool of wet goo where the roast beef is being stored? All important indicators of the care the staff takes in making sure the foods are properly stored and safe."

Some people aren't comfortable ordering from a deli that uses pre-sliced meat, but Sornsin indicated that isn't a big deal compared to substandard cleanliness in the display case. "As long as their safety and cleaning standards are top-notch, I wouldn't consider it a red flag," she said. However, she did point out another issue that should send folks running from a deli. It doesn't necessarily compromise the safety of your sub, but she insists it's a serious problem that can't be overlooked.