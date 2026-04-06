Review: White Castle's Newest Menu Items Hurt So Good (In A Whole New Way)

White Castle is the king of fast-food firsts. The simple act of opening its doors in 1921 made it a pioneer in its industry. This is when it became known as America's very first fast-food chain and the first to offer carry-out orders with its original "Selling 'em by the Sack" campaign. It's also credited with introducing sliders and with the ingenious pairing of burgers and fries.

Clearly, White Castle has earned its quick-service stripes. And now it's at it again with a few more wild innovations. The chain's latest 2026 releases include a brand-new slider and a never-before-seen side. The slider isn't your typical beef slider that the restaurant is famous for. It's a Chicken Fajita Slider, piled with crispy chicken and Southwest-style toppings. I have to believe White Castle is the first to serve any form of fajita through a drive-thru window. As for the side, it borrows inspiration from a completely different kind of cuisine. Dubbed ​​the Jalapeño Cravioli, it's the chain's spicy version of fried finger-food ravioli — another item you're unlikely to find at any other fast-food restaurant.

Of course, with new items this creative and unique, I was chomping at the bit to give them a try. And since I'm located here in Columbus, Ohio (where the chain is now headquartered), it wasn't too hard to get my hands on them. I picked them up and put them to the test to see if they live up to White Castle's legacy of firsts.