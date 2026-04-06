Review: White Castle's Newest Menu Items Hurt So Good (In A Whole New Way)
White Castle is the king of fast-food firsts. The simple act of opening its doors in 1921 made it a pioneer in its industry. This is when it became known as America's very first fast-food chain and the first to offer carry-out orders with its original "Selling 'em by the Sack" campaign. It's also credited with introducing sliders and with the ingenious pairing of burgers and fries.
Clearly, White Castle has earned its quick-service stripes. And now it's at it again with a few more wild innovations. The chain's latest 2026 releases include a brand-new slider and a never-before-seen side. The slider isn't your typical beef slider that the restaurant is famous for. It's a Chicken Fajita Slider, piled with crispy chicken and Southwest-style toppings. I have to believe White Castle is the first to serve any form of fajita through a drive-thru window. As for the side, it borrows inspiration from a completely different kind of cuisine. Dubbed the Jalapeño Cravioli, it's the chain's spicy version of fried finger-food ravioli — another item you're unlikely to find at any other fast-food restaurant.
Of course, with new items this creative and unique, I was chomping at the bit to give them a try. And since I'm located here in Columbus, Ohio (where the chain is now headquartered), it wasn't too hard to get my hands on them. I picked them up and put them to the test to see if they live up to White Castle's legacy of firsts.
Price and availability
Both the Chicken Fajita Slider and Jalapeño Cravioli hit White Castle menus on April 6. They're part of a nationwide rollout (at participating locations), but they won't be around forever — just through June 14, or while supplies last. As always, it's a good idea to check your nearest location to see if they have the new items available.
As for price, the new slider costs between $2.59 and $2.99, depending on where you live. This is on the more expensive side of its sliders. For comparison, my Ohio location has the Chicken Fajita Slider priced at $2.59, while a classic Crispy Chicken Slider is listed at $2.39, and an Original Slider is listed at just $0.99.
The Jalapeño Cravioli come in two different size options. Customers can grab a small five-piece serving for $1.99 or get a shareable sack containing 14 pieces for $4.99. Both sizes automatically come with a green chili aioli dipping sauce on the side.
Taste test: Chicken Fajita Slider
In a press release, White Castle reveals that the Chicken Fajita Slider was actually seen by the Indianapolis market in 2021. It was a success, but an ingredient shortage following the pandemic tabled it ... until now. The Chicken Fajita Slider is back and features a crispy chicken patty topped with a Tex-Mex combination of grilled onions and peppers, jalapeño cheese, and zesty green chili aioli. It comes in that traditional slider size that you can polish off in just a few bites.
At first, I wasn't overly impressed by its looks. The sauce was minimal, the peppers and onions sat in a mushy clump at the bottom of the sandwich, and I believe the employees forgot my cheese entirely. However, these initial worries were washed away as I sank my teeth into it. At its core, the chicken patty was juicy with just enough breading to form a crispy layer on the outside. It was a great base to build off of. The peppers and onions — as finely diced and soft as they were — added that true, right-off-the-grill fajita taste and a hint of natural sweetness. Since the aioli was added sparingly, I felt it more than I tasted it. It added a subtle chili kick to the slider, and everything was held together by a lightly toasty white bun.
Taste test: Jalapeño Cravioli
I ordered a five-piece order of the Jalapeño Cravioli alongside the fajita slider. The spicy little pockets are filled with diced jalapeños and cream cheese. The outside is made up of a cornmeal breading, and that green chili aioli sauce makes an appearance yet again, this time as a dipping sauce.
The order looks just like Olive Garden's toasted ravioli — one of the Italian chain's famed appetizers — just in a triangular shape rather than a square one. And White Castle's side has a similar level of appeal. Each Cravioli is crunchy and almost cracker-like at the corners, while its center is chewier and more forgiving. The breading is also sprinkled with a bit of pepper. The best part, though, has to be the filling. It tastes exactly how it sounds: creamy cheese dotted with real bits of spicy jalapeño pepper. There's just enough of it tucked into the breading to make the new side tasty even without help from the sauce.
That said, I would certainly recommend using that cup of aioli. The sauce ups the ante in terms of both heat and flavor. It's thick and mayonnaise-like — a fast-food-style cheat aioli. But it also offers a strong tang paired with the sharp taste of green chilis. When joined with the jalapeños, you can really start to feel the heat building on your tongue with each bite.
Final verdict
I haven't always been the biggest White Castle stan (I can't say that too loud considering its headquarters is practically in my backyard), but I think the chain is onto something with these new items. I would happily order both the slider and the Cravioli again, not just for the novelty, but for the taste.
Even with the forgotten cheese, the Chicken Fajita Slider won me over. The chicken is of decent quality for a fast-food patty and is cooked well. The combination of peppers, onion, and sauce gives it that authentic spiced fajita taste. The Jalapeño Cravioli, meanwhile, is like a cross between a jalapeño popper and an Italian fried ravioli appetizer. It has the crunch, it has the spice, and it even has a hint of freshness to it that's rare at these kinds of quick-service chains. While perhaps not the best-made aioli out there, the sauce makes it feel complete.
I have to give White Castle props for taking bold swings and still managing to knock it out of the park. The spicy newcomers have my stamp of approval, and I would definitely recommend giving them a try before they slide off the menu in June.