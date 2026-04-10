The San Francisco Filipino Restaurant With A Hidden Menu Only Regulars Know About

Filipino food may not be as widespread in the United States as, say, Mexican or Japanese food, but it's definitely making inroads into the market. You might see a lumpia vendor at a state fair, while Jollibee is expanding across the country. It's not all fast food and snacks, either — the San Francisco Bay area, for example, has dozens of sit-down Filipino restaurants. One of these, Abacá, is located inside the Kimpton Alton hotel in Fisherman's Wharf. Its offerings are hardly typical hotel fare, however, since the restaurant is known for a secret menu offering dishes that may appeal to more adventurous eaters.

Now, this menu isn't "secret" in the Starbucks sense, where you annoy your barista into making some complicated off-menu item you just dreamed up. Instead, it's actually sanctioned by the restaurant, although not touted on its website. You might need insider knowledge (such as having read a restaurant review) to know to scan a barcode that only appears on the dinner menu. Once you've scanned and accessed the menu, though, what will you find? Balut, for one thing. Yes, that terrifying hard-boiled duck fetus that you certainly won't find at Jollibee. At Abacá, it comes dipped in beer batter and deep-fried, accompanied by fried chicken skin with an egg yolk mousse topping, along with a shot of duck broth served in an eggshell. The secret menu also includes a few other items, including chicharron bulaklak (deep-fried pork connecting tissue), isaw (barbecued pork intestine), balun-balunan (chicken gizzards), and grilled oysters in fish sauce.