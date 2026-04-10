Mashed potatoes are a famously easy way to prepare spuds (you simply cook and crush them with cream and seasonings), but because potatoes are such a mild tasting base for a dish, it can still feel somewhat plain even with seasonings. Two easy ways to punch up mashed potatoes include making them creamier or adding extra flavors. To that first point, you might have heard of adding cream cheese to mashed potatoes. It's how Martha Stewart makes her mashed potatoes especially creamy, and that alone makes the dish richer. Would any of those flavored cream cheeses work, or would that be too much? We spoke to Kathleen Boureston, owner of Gonna Want Seconds, who was very reassuring.

According to Boureston, "Flavored cream cheese is an easy way to pack a ton of flavor and richness into mashed potatoes. I really like using Boursin cheese, which isn't technically cream cheese, but has a similar effect." There are some really good bagel spots in NYC which use flavored cream cheeses, and these can range from veggie cream cheeses to spicy jalapeño cream cheeses; perfect if you want spicy mashed potatoes. Boureston's Boursin suggestion also works because it's a soft, easily spreadable cheese which tastes sort of like goat cheese. It's similar to a cream cheese in texture, but has herbs like parsley and chives inside of it. It works as a cheesy swap for heavy cream in soup, and it can work just as well here.