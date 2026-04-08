How The Old-School 'Sad Cake' Earned Its Unfortunate Name

From dirt cake to shoofly pie, some desserts have titles that don't really give any insight as to what is actually in them. The absurdity of their names also makes one wonder how they earn those distinctions in the first place, like "sad cake." Is the cake emotional? Is there a frosted representation of a frowning clown grasping a wilted flower? Is it just blue?

The reason this dreary old-school dessert acquired such a glum alias is that, while it tastes amazing according to many folks, it's kind of depressing to look at. Whereas most cakes rise and hold their shape after baking, this one sinks. British bakers used to deem a deflated cake "sad," and with this particular confection, the name stuck. It's one of those desserts that don't look good but taste great.

The cake gained popularity during the Great Depression because the traditional recipe doesn't call for butter or milk — two ingredients that were harder to come by in those gloomy days. The three main ingredients are Bisquick (yep, the same stuff you can use to whip up biscuits and gravy), eggs, and brown sugar. A generous amount of that brown sugar (a whole pound in some recipes) is responsible for the deliciously sweet flavor.

Calling it a cake is actually giving it more credit than it deserves: It's much more akin to a bar. Many people include vanilla to boost the flavor, and adding chopped pecans gives the dessert some crunchy textural contrast. But sad cake is one of those confections that lends well to experimentation, and loads of various add-ins can take this old-school treat to the next level.