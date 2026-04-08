The Blueberry Baking Hack You're Better Off Avoiding

There's something nostalgic about a blueberry muffin or cake topped with crumble and riddled with bright, blue pops of fruit. But some bakers go through a lot of work to prep those berries before they go into the batter of baked goods, such as rolling them in cornstarch beforehand. Cookbook author and founder of The First Year, Beth Baumgartner, doesn't do that, though. She suggested it might be an unnecessary step and one that's worth skipping.

"Some bakers coat blueberries in cornstarch because it can help absorb excess moisture released during baking and reduce the chances of the batter turning blue," she said in an exclusive interview with The Takeout. "But personally, I don't find that it makes a huge difference."

Bakers also dust their blueberries with cornstarch to keep them from sinking into the batter, avoiding muffins with all the berries at the bottom and none in the crown. Baumgartner said she tackles the sinking problem by focusing on the batter instead of the berries. "I prefer starting with a thicker batter ... because that naturally keeps the blueberries suspended without needing an extra step," she said. "In my experience, there really aren't major problems with using blueberries as-is, especially if your batter is thick enough to support them, so it comes down more to recipe structure than whether or not you coat the berries."