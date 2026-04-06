Turn Crescent Rolls Into A Sweet Treat With Just One Extra Ingredient

Crescent rolls are an easy and quick dish to round out your dinner. You can also use them to make appetizers by turning them into homemade pigs in blankets. One way you might not have thought to use them, however, is as a dessert. Given that they're usually a savory dish, you might think you need to make plenty of tweaks to transform them into a sweet treat. That's not true, as you only need a single ingredient – jam.

To create this dessert, you first need one can of crescent roll dough. You can also make the dough yourself if you're feeling fancy, but that's a time-consuming task compared to this method. Lay out the triangles of dough, and brush about 2 teaspoons of jam or jelly of your choice over the surface. You can add a little extra along the center edge if you want your crescents to be extra jelly-filled. Then, roll them up as usual and bake as per the instructions on the packaging. What you'll get is a treat that's lightly fruity, sweet, and a great way to cap off a meal.

Doing this only adds a minute or two to your usual prep time, but there are other ways to upgrade this hack. You can make some icing and drizzle it across the top for an additional pop of sweetness. If you want to add fresh fruits, put some along the long end of the triangle so you end up with plenty of filling. For a peanut, butter, and jelly rendition, add peanut butter in the center. You can also fold the corners instead of creating a crescent shape to change up the appearance.