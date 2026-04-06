What Chipotle Does With Its Leftover Food

Chipotle is a fast-casual restaurant (not fast food — there's a difference) that serves meals requiring assembly, such as tacos, burritos, salads, and bowls. One of the biggest challenges Chipotle faces every day is how to keep its food waste to a minimum, which the chain overcomes through its mindful preparation of fresh ingredients and add-ons. "Employees are trained to prepare fresh food in small batches throughout the day, ensuring optimal quality while minimizing overproduction," Chipotle's Chief Corporate Affairs and Food Safety Officer, Laurie Schalow, tells Tasting Table. By preparing only what is needed, Chipotle restaurants can prevent excessive leftover amounts of pre-made guacamole, veggies, and meat from remaining on the assembly line at closing time.

Mindful preparation also guarantees customers that their orders are always served fresh, as workers only prepare new batches whenever they run out of fresh ingredients. But while the practice may seem straightforward and easy, it actually involves a lot of careful planning. "Precise inventory management and meticulous forecasting help us purchase only what is needed for each restaurant," explains Schalow.

Chipotle looks at annual data from its kitchens to spot sales trends of key ingredients; that helps determine a baseline for specific orders from suppliers and prevents overbuying of ingredients that are unlikely to be used before their expiry. All of this reinforces the company's goal of minimizing unnecessary food waste from the back of the kitchen.

Static Media owns and operates The Takeout and Tasting Table.