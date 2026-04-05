The Unexpected Fast Food Chain With The Cheapest Breakfast Sandwich
Fast food breakfasts are supposed to be quick, filling, and, most importantly, cheap. With skyrocketing prices at major fast food chains, however, finding an inexpensive bite is getting even more difficult. Breakfast sandwiches are a great all-in-one choice, but which eatery has the cheapest option to fill your tummy without emptying your wallet? Those of you thinking the McMuffin will be the winner might be surprised to find that White Castle reigns supreme, and it's not even close.
White Castle has a breakfast menu with a selection of slider sandwiches that come on toast or burger buns and only cost around $2.50 each. This makes White Castle one of the cheapest major fast food breakfast sandwiches on the market. If you look at the raw numbers compared to other big names, like Burger King, McDonald's, and Dunkin', the price is unbeatable. The only breakfast sandwich that comes close in price is Wendy's, but even that tends to cost a few cents more.
At White Castle, you can get the Breakfast Slider with egg, cheese (American, jalapeño cheddar, or smoked cheddar), and either bacon or sausage. You can also get an Original Slider with Egg and Cheese – as you would expect, the burger is steam-grilled over a bed of onions. The fast food chain uses real whole eggs and also offers Hash Brown Nibblers and hot coffee. Unlike some other spots, White Castle will serve you breakfast all day, at the same price, regardless of the hour. You can also order breakfast for pick-up the day before.
How White Castle's Breakfast Slider stacks up against the competition
For such a low price, you might be thinking that White Castle's breakfast menu items are less filling than other fast food egg sandwiches. A Sausage McMuffin with Egg provides 20 grams of protein and 480 calories to start your day and costs around $6, depending on location. White Castle's Breakfast Slider with sausage is a bit smaller, with 14 grams of protein and 350 calories, but it costs less than half the price. It's also a few dollars cheaper than the Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit from Burger King and the Croissant Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich from Panera, though these options do have more calories.
If you need a bigger breakfast, you can always get two sliders, and you'll still be saving money. Or, get the sandwiches as part of a combo meal. With one of these, you can receive two sandwiches with a coffee and hash browns for less than $8.
The big question is whether or not White Castle's breakfast tastes good. Luckily, customers sing its praises. One fan on Reddit stated, "White Castle has one of THE BEST breakfast sandwiches in the fast food game." They later added, "It's the closest thing to like a bodega breakfast sandwich, and it's all because it's on a steamed white bun, same as they use for the regular sliders. So good, highly recommend!" Another Redditor said, "I was blown away by their toast and egg sandwiches years ago and have been a fan ever since." If you're lucky enough to live in an area with a location and want a bargain, you can always get breakfast at White Castle.