The Unexpected Fast Food Chain With The Cheapest Breakfast Sandwich

Fast food breakfasts are supposed to be quick, filling, and, most importantly, cheap. With skyrocketing prices at major fast food chains, however, finding an inexpensive bite is getting even more difficult. Breakfast sandwiches are a great all-in-one choice, but which eatery has the cheapest option to fill your tummy without emptying your wallet? Those of you thinking the McMuffin will be the winner might be surprised to find that White Castle reigns supreme, and it's not even close.

White Castle has a breakfast menu with a selection of slider sandwiches that come on toast or burger buns and only cost around $2.50 each. This makes White Castle one of the cheapest major fast food breakfast sandwiches on the market. If you look at the raw numbers compared to other big names, like Burger King, McDonald's, and Dunkin', the price is unbeatable. The only breakfast sandwich that comes close in price is Wendy's, but even that tends to cost a few cents more.

At White Castle, you can get the Breakfast Slider with egg, cheese (American, jalapeño cheddar, or smoked cheddar), and either bacon or sausage. You can also get an Original Slider with Egg and Cheese – as you would expect, the burger is steam-grilled over a bed of onions. The fast food chain uses real whole eggs and also offers Hash Brown Nibblers and hot coffee. Unlike some other spots, White Castle will serve you breakfast all day, at the same price, regardless of the hour. You can also order breakfast for pick-up the day before.