This Popeyes Sandwich Might Be Better Than McDonald's Filet-O-Fish, According To Customers

Fish sandwiches are kind of an anomaly in the fast food world. While some chains do offer this item year-round, far more of them jump on the seasonal bandwagon and only serve up fried fish for Lent. Perhaps one reason why the McDonald's sandwich is so popular is because it keeps the Filet-O-Fish on the permanent menu, but there are those who feel that a particular seasonal offering is the superior item.

The Popeyes flounder fish sandwich, which is available in both classic and spicy versions, only shows up in springtime (or actually late winter) along with other seafood items like fried shrimp. Not only is it made from a different kind of fish (McDonald's uses pollock), but it also comes without an American cheese topping that some may find superfluous. Fish is traditionally served with lemon, but fish and cheese ... not so much.

One reason why Popeyes' fishwich may be considered superior is that it's about twice the size of the McDonald's offering, although priced accordingly. The real reason why some people seem to prefer it, though, is because it just tastes better. One Redditor, who found the Filet-O-Fish bland, provided a capsule review of the Popeyes offering: "The fish tasted like fish. The breading was fantastic with just the right amount of seasonings and spice and provided a nice crunch and texture difference. The brioche bun was soft yet rich. The pickles were an excellent addition, and the acid really complemented the sweet creaminess of the tartar well." Another rated the sandwich an oddly specific 7.1 out of 10, while a third person said of the item, "I honestly love it and think they have one of the better fish sandwiches."