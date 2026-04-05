The Canned Ingredient That Turns Boring Banana Bread Up A Notch
Banana bread was a beloved staple of that sad and frightening year we all spent quarantine-baking away our sorrows, but now that the pandemic has passed (knock wood), we can admit that this basic quick bread is actually kind of boring. Even so, it's the best way to use up overripe bananas (they're the secret to making the best bread). You can make the banana bread taste better with add-ins like chocolate chips, walnuts, or orange juice. Here's a mix-in you might not have thought of, however: How about using Coke? (Or Pepsi, or any other cola brand.)
When you add cola to your banana bread batter, the brown soda imparts a darker color and adds a sweetness that enhances the flavor of the brown sugar, butter, and spices used in the loaf. As a bonus for those of us who aren't really bananas for elongated yellow fruits, cola can tone down some of that banana flavor and make the end product that much more a-peeling. (So to speak.)
Your best bet is to find a pre-existing banana bread recipe using cola. If you're modifying an existing recipe, cola can substitute for any liquid in a 1:1 ratio, such as water or milk, although you may want to cut down on the sugar to avoid an overly sweet end product. However, avoid reducing more than one-third of the total sugar, since doing so could impact the bread's texture. As cola can also act as a leavener, your bread may be slightly flatter unless you reduce the amount of baking soda or powder. There's no set formula for this, though, so it may take some tinkering.
Other sodas can also be used in banana bread
Cola isn't the only soda that can be used in banana bread, since Dr Pepper has a similar (although slightly more cherry-flavored) effect. Lemon-lime soda, such as 7Up or Sprite, could be used if you want a hint of citrus, as could orange soda.
If you want a slightly spicier banana bread, ginger ale or ginger beer would work quite well. With either addition, you could also mix some minced candied ginger into the batter for a chewy bite. Seltzer can also be used in place of any liquid called for in a banana bread recipe — fruit-flavored ones are taste boosters without making the batter any sweeter, while even plain seltzer will help to make the bread lighter and airier. (In a pinch, it may even be able to take the place of a powdered leavening agent such as baking powder or baking soda.)
Even a not-so-soft carbonated beverage could also be used in banana bread. Beer, particularly a dark, full-bodied one like a stout, can add a depth and richness that plays well with banana bread's flavor profile. In fact, banana bread-flavored beer is even a thing, as evident by this Mutant Brewing ale called Boring Banana Bread. Despite the name of the product, banana bread made with this ale would likely be anything but dull.