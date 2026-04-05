Banana bread was a beloved staple of that sad and frightening year we all spent quarantine-baking away our sorrows, but now that the pandemic has passed (knock wood), we can admit that this basic quick bread is actually kind of boring. Even so, it's the best way to use up overripe bananas (they're the secret to making the best bread). You can make the banana bread taste better with add-ins like chocolate chips, walnuts, or orange juice. Here's a mix-in you might not have thought of, however: How about using Coke? (Or Pepsi, or any other cola brand.)

When you add cola to your banana bread batter, the brown soda imparts a darker color and adds a sweetness that enhances the flavor of the brown sugar, butter, and spices used in the loaf. As a bonus for those of us who aren't really bananas for elongated yellow fruits, cola can tone down some of that banana flavor and make the end product that much more a-peeling. (So to speak.)

Your best bet is to find a pre-existing banana bread recipe using cola. If you're modifying an existing recipe, cola can substitute for any liquid in a 1:1 ratio, such as water or milk, although you may want to cut down on the sugar to avoid an overly sweet end product. However, avoid reducing more than one-third of the total sugar, since doing so could impact the bread's texture. As cola can also act as a leavener, your bread may be slightly flatter unless you reduce the amount of baking soda or powder. There's no set formula for this, though, so it may take some tinkering.