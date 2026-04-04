The Genius Cake Cutting Technique That'll Give You 56 Slices

You read the title correctly: 56 slices from one cake. Your new favorite party trick! You may have seen this hack on social media, where a simple cutting method stretches a standard-sized round cake beyond the usual eight to 12 slices.

This number of slices isn't achieved by just making 56 skinny slivers. It starts off unconventionally by slicing the cake vertically into four even sections — a method similar to the vertical method in our list of the best ways to cut a cake. Then the cake is turned (or the knife is repositioned) to cut four more slices in the opposite direction to create a grid pattern. From there, the cake is further divided into 16 square or rectangular pieces, and the first two steps are repeated (by again cutting and rotating) to divide each of the 16 sections into four triangles. The result is 56 mini-slices.

You might be thinking, "Who would want a mini slice of cake?" — which is completely understandable. But it's perfect when feeding lots of small mouths, like at a kids' birthday party. It also works well after a big meal, when people may want to satisfy a sweet craving with a small bite. And creating 56 slices from one cake is easier and cheaper than baking or buying that many cupcakes or several cakes with regular-sized cuts.

However, if more sizable slices are needed, you can always still use the same technique on a larger cake, whether round, square, or rectangular. Simply adjust the spacing between cuts to create more generous portions while maintaining the same structured, grid-like approach. Want more than 56 slices on a larger cake? Just keep the original spacing and continue the pattern!