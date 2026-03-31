Should You Always Core Your Apples Before Making Cider?

The average apple pie might take half a dozen apples to make, all of which will need to be peeled and cored. If, however, you turn your apple efforts toward making homemade cider, whether sweet or hard, then you can spare yourself some effort. According to Amy Nassisi of Curran Apple Orchard in University Place, Washington, coring isn't strictly necessary. "Farmhouse ciders were historically made with crushed whole apples and tend to be a little more cloudy with funky tannic flavors," she informed us. This means you can start your cider by simply cutting up your apples (being sure to remove any bruised bits), then crushing them to a pulp before squeezing out the juice (to be followed by fermenting if you prefer your cider to be alcoholic).

Of course, some people still choose to core the apples they use to make cider if they want the end results to look clearer. As Nassisi explained, " ... the cores can start to soften as apples age, and coring eliminates any of this soft flesh and bacteria that might make the cider cloudier. [...] Apple cider that is made with cored apples tends to be a little less cloudy and more fruity."