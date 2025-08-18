Why Is It Considered Dangerous To Eat Apple Seeds?

You can easily find people who adore all varieties of apples, but you'd be hard pressed to find someone that eats the seeds. (Though even with all those unconsumed seeds, we've lost 17,000 different types of apples in North America alone due to agricultural progress.) Yes, the seeds can be dangerous, but with a few caveats. Apple seeds, like all fruits in the rosaceae family, produce seeds that contain amygdalin. Left totally alone, amygdalin probably won't do anything to you, which is why if you swallow whole apple seeds by accident, you'll be fine. And since we can't digest the outer layer of apple seeds, they'll just pass right through your digestive system, leaving you unharmed.

However, if the apple seeds are crushed (please don't do this) and then consumed at the right amount, you're in danger. Amygdalin reacts to our digestive enzymes by releasing cyanide. It's like nature is screaming at us not to crush up and eat random seeds! But the key phrase is "at the right amount." The average lethal dose of ingesting cyanide is 1.5 milligrams per kilogram of weight, which puts the range of lethal doses at 50 to 300 milligrams. You would need to crush and then consume about 83 to 500 apple seeds to get acute cyanide poisoning. By contrast, you would only need to eat 50 bitter almonds (or 10, if you're a child) to die from cyanide poisoning, so you're safer all around with apples.