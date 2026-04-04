The Major Water Brand That Had To Recall Nearly 2 Million Bottles In 2024

You wouldn't think of bottled water as something that needs to be recalled often — there should ideally be only one ingredient, and it's water. In reality, there have been bottled water recalls that affected millions of people over the years. Those recalls don't ever include the microplastics you consume from plastic bottles, so what exactly can happen to bottled water that necessitates the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) stepping in? One major example involves the more expensive Fiji water brand, which had to recall nearly two million bottles of water in early 2024 due to manganese.

According to the FDA report, there were 78,533 cases of Fiji water (each case containing 24 bottles) produced in late 2023, which may have been contaminated with "manganese in addition to three bacterial genera." The bacteria weren't specified in any more detail, but manganese is seemingly an odd reason for a recall because it's a naturally occurring mineral, which is considered healthy in small amounts. Tiny traces of it can be found in drinking water, but in larger amounts, it can cause neurological issues like memory loss or nervous system problems, and it can harm brain development in small children. Thankfully, it does take a large buildup of manganese to start causing damage.