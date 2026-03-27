Are Any Of These Bag Sealers Worth Ditching The Clip For?

I started my test by using the fully-charged sealers on potato chip bags. Once powered on, I let each device warm up for a bit before I used them for the first time. They all function similarly in that you put the open bag in a groove that's built into in each device. Then you press a button which brings the heating element in contact with the bag, and next you're supposed to drag the sealer across the length of it, which should melt the packaging shut.

The HSLGOVE unit (pictured above), was my first foray into using one of these things, so admittedly I was going to run into some issues. I clamped down tightly on the Lay's bag and it immediately melted a hole into the packaging. Dragging the sealer across the top wasn't as smooth as I thought it'd be, because in order to seal the bag, you have to keep the sealer clamped shut. But if the sealer is clamped too tightly, then you can't glide the sealer across the length of the bag. To further complicate the issue, if you keep the sealer in one spot for too long, it'll melt a hole through the bag. I ended up folding the bag over one more time to try double-sealing it, which sort of worked, but a small squeeze indicated that this wasn't airtight, as I felt and heard air hissing out of some unknown patch I'd missed. So this thing mostly works, but maybe I was doing something wrong.

The Generic sealer caused me similar headaches, if not worse ones. After it had warmed up, I tried my best to move it across the top of the open bag as smoothly as possible, but the bag kept getting snagged in the device, resulting in immediate holes melted through it. Every time this happened, the scent of melting plastic filled the air, which made me kind of uncomfortable, considering this bag was storing, well, food.

Again, I couldn't get a proper seal because it's visually impossible to tell if you've gotten it correctly until you squeeze the bag a little. I still felt a slow deflation somewhere. Some of the instructions for the devices tell you to double-seal the corners of the open side using a downward slant (to ensure you've gotten the hard-to-reach ends of the bag), but that maneuver is difficult due to the way you have to position the sealer. I couldn't quite master this even after practicing, as that awkward angle makes it hard for the sealer to run across the plastic.

My Comtar replacement finally arrived, and with two sealer's worth of practice under my belt, I was hoping I'd do better. This time I switched to smaller bags of chips (my precious Takis) because I'd already run out of the large ones I had. Just like the other two sealers, it was the same story — there was an unidentifiable leak in the bag. This dragging motion across plastic is a real bag destroyer. Videos online make it just look like a quick swipe, but for me, at least, the learning curve was so frustratingly steep that the idea of destroying so many bags just to get it down started to make me wonder if it was worth the effort and the money.

The real test was a few days later when I tried the chips. The potato chips, though still crunchy, were starting on their descent into staleness. If I'd used a clip, I'd have gotten a similar result, if not better, based off prior experience. The Takis, which admittedly were a different category of snack altogether, were a different story, as they remained as crunchy as ever. I don't think this had anything to do with the sealer; I have had many a Taki, and they are hard-fried to the point where they seem to grow stale more slowly than a delicate potato chip does. This was a methodology flaw on my part, so take this into consideration.