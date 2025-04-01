How To Easily Close A Potato Chip Bag, No Clips Necessary
Potato chips are a perfect snack for home and the best gas station road trip food, but what happens when you find yourself with an unfinished bag of chips? Not many incidents in life are as bad as a stale bag of potato chips. Sure, chip clips exist, but, thanks to the internet, we now have the knowledge and power to ditch the clips and close the chip bag ourselves.
A popular TikTok has been educating the masses on how to keep potato chips fresher, longer. Start by flattening out the bag (not the part with chips in it) and removing as much air as possible. Next, fold the top corners of your chip bag inward one at a time — sort of like you're making a paper airplane. Now, take the bottom of your folded pieces and begin rolling it up around three or four times, depending on the size of your chip bag and how many chips are left. You'll have something resembling a paper pirate hat at this point. The final step is to take the point at the top of the chip bag and fold it under your rolled piece.
What you'll have is a chip bag sealed to perfection. No chip clips, no rolled up bag accidentally opening and spilling everywhere, and best of all, zero stale chips.
Potato chip shelf life and storage
There's no bummer like a stale potato chip, and how you store your chips makes a difference in future chip enjoyment. An unopened bag of potato chips has a shelf life of two to three weeks. While an opened bag of potato chips will keep for about five to seven days.
Both opened and unopened potato chips should be stored in a cool, dry place. Humidity will cause chips to go stale quicker, even in an unopened bag. Though, you may be able to save stale chips in an air-fryer. Still, once opened, it's best to use methods like air-tight bag rolling before putting them in a cupboard or pantry to get a good seal on your chips. This will keep them crunchy longer.
If you're in a humid place or are really worried about the freshness of your chips, you can store them in the fridge to keep them fresh. However, crunchiness can't be guaranteed with this storage method. Chips are generally an easy snack to store, and mastering the art of the potato chip bag roll will help you keep your chips in perfect, crunchy, delicious shape until you're ready to devour the rest of the bag.