How To Easily Close A Potato Chip Bag, No Clips Necessary

Potato chips are a perfect snack for home and the best gas station road trip food, but what happens when you find yourself with an unfinished bag of chips? Not many incidents in life are as bad as a stale bag of potato chips. Sure, chip clips exist, but, thanks to the internet, we now have the knowledge and power to ditch the clips and close the chip bag ourselves.

A popular TikTok has been educating the masses on how to keep potato chips fresher, longer. Start by flattening out the bag (not the part with chips in it) and removing as much air as possible. Next, fold the top corners of your chip bag inward one at a time — sort of like you're making a paper airplane. Now, take the bottom of your folded pieces and begin rolling it up around three or four times, depending on the size of your chip bag and how many chips are left. You'll have something resembling a paper pirate hat at this point. The final step is to take the point at the top of the chip bag and fold it under your rolled piece.

What you'll have is a chip bag sealed to perfection. No chip clips, no rolled up bag accidentally opening and spilling everywhere, and best of all, zero stale chips.