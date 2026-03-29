TikTok Has Me Smashing Up Whole Chickens In A Bag. We Used To Be A Proper Country

"You need to try this trick for deboning rotisserie chicken," wrote TikTok user @katierreames in the caption of her #debonechickenhack video. Reames then stuffed a still-warm rotisserie chicken into a large zip-top plastic bag and squeezed and smooshed the bird (through the bag) until the meat was separated from the bones, ready for use in a variety of easy weeknight recipes

Allegedly, this hack not only is a fast and easy way to perform a thankless task, but also keeps the chicken juices from dirtying up the kitchen counter. "Works amazingly!! You are my HERO!!!!" wrote one fan in the video's comments. "What??!!! Just did this and will never debone a rotisserie chicken any other way!" added another. Skeptics pointed out there'd still be effort involved in removing the bones from the resulting mass of meat, while others noted that this wouldn't allow for specific parts of the chicken to be isolated or removed.

To see which commenters were correct, and because this seemed like a smart way to handle a tedious kitchen task, I decided I had to try it. I picked up two warm birds from Wegmans, one of the top spots for rotisserie chickens. With the first, my plan was to follow the TikTok video exactly to determine how useful it really was. I didn't have a specific plan for the second chicken, but figured once I'd tried the TikTok method, I'd be able to use it as a comparison point and control.