Coat Hard-Boiled Eggs In This Toasty Spice For A Whole New Level Of Flavor

Hard-boiled eggs are easy to make, filled with nutrients, and have a simple flavor that works for breakfasts, lunches, and dinners. That being said, they can be a little too simple without some extra seasoning. While many prefer basics like salt and pepper, that doesn't mean you can't get a little more creative with how you step up your hard-boiled eggs. One way to upgrade the flavor is to season them with a little dukkah spice blend.

Dukkah is a combination of nuts, seeds, and spices. To use this salty and nutty seasoning mix, there are a few easy things you can do. One option is to boil and peel the hard-boiled eggs as usual, cut them in half, and sprinkle the dukkah over the top. If you'd prefer, you can dip each bite in the spice as you eat or coat the whole outside with the stuff before digging in. To make the spices stick better, drizzle some olive oil over the egg first. You can do this with normal chicken eggs as well as quail eggs if you want to make an extra ritzy dish.

Dukkah is pretty easy to find and inexpensive to buy. Trader Joe's often stocks it, as do many Middle Eastern markets and even Walmart. There are multiple online sellers as well, if you don't have any of those stores near you. You can also make your own if you're feeling ambitious, but to do that, you should first understand this spice a little better. The exact ingredients for dukkah are hardly exact.