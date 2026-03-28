What Dunkin' Does With Its Leftovers

With more than 10,000 stores, Dunkin' Donuts is undeniably one of the biggest fast food brands in America. As such, it's no surprise that the company has become the subject of discourse concerning food waste on more than one occasion. It doesn't help that social media is periodically flooded with posts claiming to reveal that the chain throws all of its leftover food away.

With more than 30% of the country's food supply wasted, the picture this alleged company protocol paints is troubling — especially when you consider how many Americans still face poverty and hunger. However, social media doesn't always tell the full story. So does Dunkin' really throw out its excess donuts, sandwiches, and desserts? Or does the company employ other ways to deal with its food waste?

In March 2021, Dunkin' addressed the concerns over its food waste, stating on its website that it has a two-pronged approach to handling its leftovers. The End of Day Donation is an initiative that encourages franchisees to donate unsold products to local organizations that provide hunger relief. Dunkin' also developed a composting program that helps franchisees compost organic waste like coffee grounds. While both programs are commendable, they are not mandatory, so franchisees are not forced to implement them. It's also unclear how many locations are participating in these efforts.