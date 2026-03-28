What Dunkin' Does With Its Leftovers
With more than 10,000 stores, Dunkin' Donuts is undeniably one of the biggest fast food brands in America. As such, it's no surprise that the company has become the subject of discourse concerning food waste on more than one occasion. It doesn't help that social media is periodically flooded with posts claiming to reveal that the chain throws all of its leftover food away.
With more than 30% of the country's food supply wasted, the picture this alleged company protocol paints is troubling — especially when you consider how many Americans still face poverty and hunger. However, social media doesn't always tell the full story. So does Dunkin' really throw out its excess donuts, sandwiches, and desserts? Or does the company employ other ways to deal with its food waste?
In March 2021, Dunkin' addressed the concerns over its food waste, stating on its website that it has a two-pronged approach to handling its leftovers. The End of Day Donation is an initiative that encourages franchisees to donate unsold products to local organizations that provide hunger relief. Dunkin' also developed a composting program that helps franchisees compost organic waste like coffee grounds. While both programs are commendable, they are not mandatory, so franchisees are not forced to implement them. It's also unclear how many locations are participating in these efforts.
Dunkin' has received backlash for how it handles its leftovers
Unlike other fast food brands that have a clear direction on how to regulate and limit their leftovers – McDonald's has a multifaceted approach based on the EPA's recommendations – Dunkin' Donuts doesn't have an ironclad system in place. In 2021 — a couple of months before Dunkin' posted about its food donation initiatives on its website — the coffee and donut chain made headlines after an employee posted on TikTok her daily routine of tossing several trays of food into the trash at the end of her shift. The viral video raised eyebrows, especially since the worker said it was company policy to throw away leftovers instead of distributing the food.
The brand's alleged waste has sparked several online petitions, with concerned petitioners rallying for the fast food chain to donate its leftovers to food pantries and homeless shelters once its stores close at night. "I thought that it was such a waste for them to throw away perfectly good food, especially when there are so many people in the community who are struggling with hunger, and who could greatly benefit from it," one of the petitioners said. However, it's worth noting that food donation laws can be complex, and some states have rules that prohibit food donations because of liability issues, since some leftovers may no longer be safe for consumption after a certain period has passed.