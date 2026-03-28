The Only Way Dolly Parton Will Eat Clams — 'I Don't Like Them When They're All Big And Chewy'

Dolly Parton is very particular about what she eats. She likes her chicken salad with a Southern twist, for one. And while Dolly Parton's favorite food may be the crowd-pleasing potato, she prefers them baked with the skin on. With that in mind, it's understandable why she also has some quirks about seafood. On top of having her clams chopped into smaller pieces, Parton will only eat oysters if they're fried. "I like oysters, but fried," she said in the same New York Times interview. Explaining why this is so, she related it to how most of the seafood she ate growing up was prepared the same way. "The only things we had at home were frog legs, river fish, and catfish. And it was almost always fried," she said.

Parton grew up in the Great Smoky Mountains of Tennessee, so she didn't have regular access to seafood as a child. In fact, she didn't get to taste a shrimp cocktail until she was 20. Now that she has her own food line, the country singer made sure to include one of her favorite seafood recipes in the menu. Among her frozen meal selections is shrimp and grits with cheese, tomatoes, and scallions; which, of course, comes with a spicy sauce. As for how she came up with the business idea, Dolly Parton has talked openly about how the inspiration came after noticing how hard it was to find Southern-style frozen foods while on the road.