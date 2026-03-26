The Key To Filling Deviled Eggs Effortlessly Is In Your Pantry Right Now

When it comes to party finger food, something about deviled eggs makes the festivities all the more fancy. Maybe it's the rich, savory flavor that feels nostalgic, the contrasting toppings that give each person's recipe a unique character, or maybe it's the classy way the filling is piped into the eggs. If you're working on that last one, it can be tricky if you don't have a pastry or piping bag on hand. Luckily, even if you don't have one, you're not out of luck; just use a plastic sandwich bag instead.

To make deviled eggs, you'll need mayonnaise (or sometimes sour cream for extra creaminess), salt, mustard, and, of course, eggs. Hard-boil your eggs, then cut them in half and gently scoop out the yolks. Mash the yolk with the other ingredients until you get a smooth, well-incorporated paste that's aerated and fluffy. Once you get all that to a light, whipped texture, grab a sealable sandwich bag and use it to pipe the yolk back into the halved eggs.

The reason this hack works so well is a combination of accessibility and easier cleanup. You could simply spoon the filling into the eggs, but that makes somewhat of a mess and usually results in a sloppy-looking result. Meanwhile, pastry bags with icing tips can give a ritzy appearance, but they are annoying to clean and not everyone has them in their pantry. Sandwich bags work well, are in most kitchens, and are disposable so your next cake won't subtly taste like mustard and egg. Not to mention, the ones that seal shut help keep spills from happening, meaning your kitchen stays clean.