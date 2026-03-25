How Long A Cooked Steak Will Stay Safe To Eat (And How To Store It)

A good restaurant steak is hard to pass up, but is also often hard to polish off in one sitting. That means leftovers, which can become steak and eggs, a steak sandwich, or you can simply reheat it and enjoy a second time. But how long can you hang onto that cooked steak? You might think that it's only bad once your steak tastes fishy, but that's actually not the case — there's a hard deadline.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), all leftover steak should be consumed within four days' time. After that, cooked steak is no longer safe to eat. During that window of time, your leftovers should be kept refrigerated and reheated to at least 145 degrees Fahrenheit. It's worth noting that reheating steaks can cause the texture to suffer, but you can safely do so in the microwave, on a stovetop, in the oven, or sous vide.

This mistake you're making with leftover food can actually be a deadly one. Leftover steak is often moist and nutrient-rich, which makes it a breeding area for harmful bacteria, especially Bacillus cereus, which commonly causes food poisoning. Other possible unwanted guests include Staphylococcus aureus and E. coli, which can have fatal results. Bacteria might take root in your leftover steak even before the four-day cutoff point, but there are telltale signs: If the meat has a sour odor, slimy texture, a musty taste, or looks discolored, you should steer clear of it.