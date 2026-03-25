The Frozen Aldi Appetizer You Should Never Pass Up When You See It

If you're trying to stick to a bare-bones grocery shopping list, it's best to avoid all those delicious foods in Aldi's freezer section. But if you'd rather live a little, take a peak and see if you spot a box of Appetitos Breaded Cheese Curds. They're easy to cook and delicious in their simplicity. The cheese curds are covered in a flour and cornmeal breading and seasoned with ingredients such as dried garlic, onions, and parsley. "They crisped up perfectly on the outside while staying nice and gooey inside," posted an Aldi shopper in the popular Aisle of Shame Facebook group.

The cheese tastes like mild cheddar, just like it's supposed to. The box specifies that the cheese curds are made with "real Wisconsin cheese" and features the official seal. "Being a Wisconsin born, I love how these squeak when you eat them!" shared one fan of this Aldi product on Facebook. "Yes, another Wisconsin girl here! Moved away 20 years ago and have a very hard time finding fried curds that meet my standards. These are excellent! I stock up whenever they have them!" commented another.

If you see this frozen appetizer, you'll probably want to grab more than one package (after all, they only cost around $5). "Last time I bought four boxes and regretted not getting more," said one cheese curd lover (via Facebook). They are often out of stock and probably won't be around forever. The product was removed from shelves for a while and returned at the end of January 2026.