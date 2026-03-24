Eric Clapton's Favorite Chicago Restaurant Still Serves His Go-To Dish

Eric Clapton is a legendary musical icon widely considered one of the greatest guitarists of all time, but he's also got culinary chops. The British rocker has undoubtedly dined at more than a few of the world's best and fanciest restaurants in his day, and (arguably more importantly) he played a starring role in the history of Hard Rock Cafe, one of the theme restaurants that defined the '90s. However, one of Clapton's favorite meals in the world is served in a Chicago restaurant.

During a 2018 visit to the Windy City, Clapton reportedly dined at Le Colonial Chicago three times in just two days. According to the restaurant's publicist, the musician enjoyed a solo Friday lunch at the upscale French-Vietnamese spot, returned for dinner with a friend that night, and then stopped in for lunch again on Saturday (via Block Club Chicago). Clearly, you have to really love a restaurant to become a regular in less than 48 hours, but Clapton took the culinary devotion a step further by ordering the same dish at every meal: cari ga. This may sound radical even to serial meal repeaters, but it's easy to see how the guitarist could fall head over heels for this comforting and nourishing combination of chicken, Japanese eggplant, mango, yam, toasted cashews, green beans, and yellow coconut curry sauce (plus, it's child's play compared to the professional athlete that eats Chipotle four to five times a day).