The European Aldi Feature That We Wish US Stores Had

Aldi is one of the biggest supermarket chains worldwide. The German giant has been one of Europe's go-to grocers for decades, and Aldi is rapidly expanding its footprint in the United States. There's one perk found in European stores that we don't get stateside, though: the orange juice machines.

No, I'm not talking about the inexpensive juicers that occasionally pop up in Aldi's aisle of shame. You can buy the juicers found in European Aldis, but only from restaurant supply stores and only if you're willing to spend $10,350 on a 222-pound behemoth that'll take up a sizable portion of your counter space.

Most folks can't afford to drop ten grand on a juicer, but European shoppers can take the machines for a spin. In many European locations, customers can squeeze their own fresh orange juice. A window at the front of the Willy-Wonka-esque juicers lets shoppers watch as large plastic cogs squish the oranges which drop from a wire mesh basket at the top of the machine. Customers just have to catch the juice in plastic bottles. The result? Fun, ultra-fresh orange juice for just a few euros.