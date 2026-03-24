Ice Cube's Favorite Snack Is A '3-Course Meal' Of Cheesy Goodness

Although Ice Cube is a big fan of the cheesy goodness of Cheetos, he might not be spoiling himself that much with his favorite corn puff. The rapper has been making a conscious effort to lower his sodium intake, so it makes sense for him to limit his snacking. After all, Cheetos are high in sodium. In fact, just 21 pieces of the extruded corn snack contain 247 milligrams of sodium, which is 11% of the daily recommended intake. High sodium consumption is known to cause hypertension, among other serious health issues.

"I'm trying to cut down a little on eating, on sodium, keep my blood pressure down, which is tough. Because I love food! I do," he once told Bon Appetit. "But it's unfair how everything that's bad for you tastes so good, and all the good stuff, veggies and green things, doesn't match up." Interestingly, while he might be controlling his snack cravings, it seems impossible for Ice Cube to give up on beefy burgers, particularly the Kingburger from his favorite restaurant, Fatburger.

Aside from referencing the brand in his song "It Was a Good Day," Ice Cube has expressed his love for its burgers on his appearance on the same episode of "Snacked," where he said, "The ultimate burger in California is the Fatburger." A standard large Kingburger contains 1,490mg of sodium. Despite its high sodium content, he's not willing to swap real beef for plant-based alternatives.