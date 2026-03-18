Aldi Is Dropping Yet Another Le Creuset Dupe — This Time Coming For The Spring Collection
It can be exciting to discover what's new on the 'aisle of shame' known as Aldi Finds each week. While it's true that not every new lineup of items features groundbreaking or highly sought-after products, you can sometimes strike gold if you visit the store at the right time. For those who love to cook and bake at home, you should know that at the end of the month the Crofton Floral 2-quart Cast Iron Dutch Ovens arrive on the scene.
Three versions of the beautiful Dutch oven (lilac, pink, and blue) will arrive at Aldi on March 25, and while they're set to be for sale until March 31, getting to them early (ideally at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, when Aldi finishes restocking the shelves) could be crucial given Aldi Finds' first-come-first-served system. Each Crofton Floral Dutch oven costs $19.99, a remarkably low price for a product that closely resembles Le Creuset's Dutch oven cookware. The high-end kitchenware manufacturer sells its spring-themed, 2.25-quart cast iron Dutch oven for $255, meaning this Aldi dupe will save you more than $200 for just a ¼-quart difference in size.
Why the Aldi Finds cast iron Dutch oven is a must-buy product
While it's clear that the Crofton Floral Dutch oven is a great choice when it comes to price point, it's important to zoom out and look at just how useful a Dutch oven is to those who enjoy cooking up new recipes in the kitchen. The Dutch oven can be used both on the stove and in the oven, and is vital when baking breads like sourdough from scratch. In other words, the dynamic bit of cookware is a beneficial addition to any home cook or baker's kitchen.
One underrated ability of Dutch ovens is they can double up as a deep fryer for your favorite fried foods. The Dutch oven gets its heat retention from its thick walls while the depth of the interior prevents splattering, both of which make it the perfect vessel for filling with oil and cooking foods like fried chicken or donuts (which you can make with pancake mix rather than from scratch). At the end of the day, having a cast iron Dutch oven on hand is incredibly useful, so getting a good-quality one for just $20 at Aldi is a deal you won't want to pass on. Plus, the floral design of the Aldi product makes it a particularly stunning bit of cookware to keep on display.