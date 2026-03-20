The NYC Thai Restaurant Where Zohran Mamdani Grabs Takeout

When Zohran Mamdani launched his campaign to become mayor of New York City, he was an obscure state assemblyman; when he finished it, he was mayor-elect, having defeated former New York governor Andrew Cuomo twice along the way. What powered his meteoric rise? There are plenty of factors, but one unsung reason is his constant repping of the city's food as a way to connect with the people. Far beyond the usual political photo ops, he has made shouting out New York City's cuisine, from halal carts to restaurants, key to his political identity. One such restaurant? Pye Boat Noodle, one of his preferred places for Thai food.

Now mayor, Mamdani has mentioned Pye Boat Noodle, an eatery in his home base of Astoria, Queens, several times in interviews. Based on the name, you might expect his go-to order to involve the restaurant's hawker-style noodles (that is, in the style of Asian street food markets). But Mamdani's favorite dish is something of a deep cut: he likes koi nur, a sort of spicy beef tartare that's not even officially on the menu. For its part, Pye Boat Noodle seems to enjoy its connection with the popular (for now) mayor, reposting Mamdani's interview with The New Yorker onto its Instagram page.