For A Hassle-Free Quesadilla, Ditch The Stove And Grab This Kitchen Appliance

A good quesadilla is hard to find — I mean, make. That's why it's helpful to reach for the air fryer when you're whipping up lunch. While most people cook quesadillas either in the oven or on the stove, an air fryer makes quick work of the dish. To find out more about it, we spoke to Katie Vine, founder and recipe developer at Dinners Done Quick.

"Air frying takes about half the time as compared to the oven," Vine said. "It's similar to the stove (around five to seven minutes total), but you don't have to babysit it in the air fryer. So, overall it's faster and easier." Whether you're partial to a delicious breakfast quesadilla or you prefer to chow down on a BBQ chicken quesadilla, the process is the same.

"Fill and fold your quesadilla like usual," Vine explained. "Place it in the air fryer and spray with a light oil mist (I use olive oil), then air fry at 375 to 380 degrees Fahrenheit (depending on available settings) for about six minutes." Six minutes from start to finish is as quick as home-cooked meals come, all without sacrificing on flavor. "I do prefer to flip it halfway through so it gets brown evenly on both sides, but it isn't strictly necessary if you're finding it difficult."