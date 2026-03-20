For A Hassle-Free Quesadilla, Ditch The Stove And Grab This Kitchen Appliance
A good quesadilla is hard to find — I mean, make. That's why it's helpful to reach for the air fryer when you're whipping up lunch. While most people cook quesadillas either in the oven or on the stove, an air fryer makes quick work of the dish. To find out more about it, we spoke to Katie Vine, founder and recipe developer at Dinners Done Quick.
"Air frying takes about half the time as compared to the oven," Vine said. "It's similar to the stove (around five to seven minutes total), but you don't have to babysit it in the air fryer. So, overall it's faster and easier." Whether you're partial to a delicious breakfast quesadilla or you prefer to chow down on a BBQ chicken quesadilla, the process is the same.
"Fill and fold your quesadilla like usual," Vine explained. "Place it in the air fryer and spray with a light oil mist (I use olive oil), then air fry at 375 to 380 degrees Fahrenheit (depending on available settings) for about six minutes." Six minutes from start to finish is as quick as home-cooked meals come, all without sacrificing on flavor. "I do prefer to flip it halfway through so it gets brown evenly on both sides, but it isn't strictly necessary if you're finding it difficult."
What to watch out for when air frying quesadillas
Although the process of cooking quesadillas in the air fryer is quick and easy, there are a few things you'll want to avoid. "Don't overfill the quesadillas," said Vine. "They get leaky and messy otherwise. Just an even layer of toppings and cheese, maybe ½ to ¾ inch thick once folded." Although a loaded quesadilla sounds delicious on paper, it's better to have something more manageable, especially when you're using something compact like an air fryer.
"Keep it centered in your air fryer as much as possible, ensuring that you don't block the vents," Vine continued. "That will give you more even cooking and crisping." Although air fryers come in different shapes and sizes, for the most part, they are intended to sit comfortably on the kitchen counter. While that's convenient for apartment living and general kitchen organization, it's also something you need to account for when cooking food.
Air fryers excel at small food items spaced apart so the hot air can circulate properly. If the basket is crammed full of one massive quesadilla, it may not cook evenly. If you've got a smaller air fryer, one way to get around this is to cut it into pieces and then cook one or two pieces at a time. It will take longer to cook the whole thing, but the end result will be better than if you ignore this unfortunate restraint.