Here's How Much You Can Expect Your Corned Beef To Shrink When You Cook It

Corned beef and hash move into the spotlight every spring, as St. Patrick's Day rolls around and the world lights up with green shamrocks. Even those of us without a smidgin of Irish heritage are suddenly searching for a brisket to make a feast fit for the Emerald Isles – or at least opening canned corned beef for some version of the Irish meal. However, you should know that if you make traditional corned beef from scratch for your St. Patrick's Day feast this year, your meat will likely shrink as it cooks.

Most meat shrinks by about 25% when cooked, but you'll likely lose more mass than that when you're preparing corned beef. Brisket is often injected with a water solution that can cause corned beef to shrink by as much as 40% when cooked. While brine can make the brisket feel fuller, water releases from the meat as you cook it, causing it to shrink by more than a third of its original size. Briskets with a higher solution of water and salt — 20% to 35% — may see the highest amount of shrinkage.

To help prevent your brisket from shrinking, look for a butcher who offers lower-brine meat. You can also brine the beef yourself using a 10% salt solution. Cooking corned beef at lower temperatures can also help retain more moisture — and its original size. However, keep in mind that if you decide to take this slow approach, you'll need to invest at least two days in cooking your corned beef to get the perfect texture.