Here's How Much You Can Expect Your Corned Beef To Shrink When You Cook It
Corned beef and hash move into the spotlight every spring, as St. Patrick's Day rolls around and the world lights up with green shamrocks. Even those of us without a smidgin of Irish heritage are suddenly searching for a brisket to make a feast fit for the Emerald Isles – or at least opening canned corned beef for some version of the Irish meal. However, you should know that if you make traditional corned beef from scratch for your St. Patrick's Day feast this year, your meat will likely shrink as it cooks.
Most meat shrinks by about 25% when cooked, but you'll likely lose more mass than that when you're preparing corned beef. Brisket is often injected with a water solution that can cause corned beef to shrink by as much as 40% when cooked. While brine can make the brisket feel fuller, water releases from the meat as you cook it, causing it to shrink by more than a third of its original size. Briskets with a higher solution of water and salt — 20% to 35% — may see the highest amount of shrinkage.
To help prevent your brisket from shrinking, look for a butcher who offers lower-brine meat. You can also brine the beef yourself using a 10% salt solution. Cooking corned beef at lower temperatures can also help retain more moisture — and its original size. However, keep in mind that if you decide to take this slow approach, you'll need to invest at least two days in cooking your corned beef to get the perfect texture.
Calculate how much corned beef you need when feeding a crowd
When you're entertaining, plan to order ½ to ¾ of a pound of raw corned beef per person. While pre-brined corned beef is much more convenient, you may not know exactly how much water has been injected into the meat. That means you won't be able to judge how much will be left after the cooking process. Some even recommend purchasing a pound of raw corned beef per guest, especially if you look forward to those post-St. Patrick's Day leftover sandwiches.
If your corned beef shrinks more than you expected while it's cooking, don't panic! The best part about corned beef on St. Patrick's Day is that it is served with sides or can be used to make other hearty dishes. Make an appetizer out of air-fryer corned beef hash to stretch the meat, serve it with cabbage, or make sure to load up on sides like restaurant-quality roasted veggies. Don't forget a boatload of St. Patrick's Day desserts, like Guinness cheesecake, bread pudding, and green-themed cookies to add an extra touch of festivity.