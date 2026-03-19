The Dish That Zohran Mamdani Carries Fond Childhood Memories Of

Zohran Kwame Mamdani, I see you — and not just because of your commitments to protect tenants, expand affordable housing, and fund free childcare. I see you — for digging into a steaming plate of chicken biryani with your hands, without hesitation, at Kabab King, the unassuming NYC restaurant that later catered your inauguration. When you said kuku paka was one of your favorite dishes from childhood, I felt like you could see me too.

Kuku paka, a coconut milk-based chicken curry, is an all-time favorite of mine, and it perfectly captures the unique confluence of cultures across East Africa — especially in present-day Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania. Mamdani's parents were born in India and later moved to Uganda, where he was born. My paternal great-grandparents immigrated from India to Tanzania, too. In Kiswahili, "kuku paka" is the shortened version of "kuku wa kupaka" — "kuku" translates to chicken, and "paka" refers to the coconut milk sauce.

As with many regional dishes, the preparations vary from country to country and family to family. Some of the most classic recipes call for char-grilling bone-in, skinless chicken, but others call for braising the meat. Often, the chicken pieces are marinated in ingredients like salt, garlic-ginger paste, and dried spices, as well as something acidic like yogurt or lemon juice. The coconut milk sauce is always prepared separately. At its most simple, the coconut milk is flavored with salt, turmeric, fresh green chiles, and cilantro. Other recipes will incorporate garlic, ginger, onions, and tomatoes into the base of the sauce and add fragrant spices like ground cumin and coriander. The chicken either briefly cooks in the curry, or the sauce is poured over the finished chicken.