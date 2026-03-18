The First West Coast Pizzeria Is Still Serving Slices In San Francisco

If you're in the North Beach area and find yourself craving a slice, you're going to be met with tons of options. This Italian neighborhood is full of eateries serving up pasta, pizza, and Italian desserts, but there's one place you shouldn't skip. If you go to Kearny Street, you'll spot a building with a green-painted facade and a sign that says Tommaso's. It may look unassuming, but you've just found the oldest pizzeria not only in San Francisco but on the entire West Coast.

Upon entering, you're met with a cozy, homey ambiance that includes a communal table in the center and small booths along the walls. For decoration, Tommaso's displays historic photos and murals of the Italian shoreline, which have been preserved for decades. In the back, you may see the crackle of fire in a brick oven with pizzas flying in and out, their aroma intoxicating and inviting.

But the pizzas themselves are the true stars. Whether you want clams and garlic for a unique San Francisco taste or the Red, White, and Green pizza featuring red sauce, mozzarella, pesto, and stracciatella, you'll get hand-made dough cooked in a wood-fired oven. With a 4.3-star rating on Yelp, customers sing its praises. One reviewer put it well, saying, "This restaurant is a San Francisco landmark. It's been my favorite pizza for 40 years. A warm, inviting atmosphere. The food is authentic, delicious, and memorable." Another customer on Reddit stated, "I've been going to Tommaso's literally my entire life. Some of my earliest memories are at that restaurant."