Ina Garten's Oscar Party Dessert Is So Opulent It Deserves Its Own Award

On March 15th, 2026, Hollywood's biggest stars will take to the red carpet to strut their stuff at the 98th Academy Awards. Not every celebrity will be in attendance, though. While Ina Garten is no stranger to awards shows — the Food Network series host, author, and entrepreneur has racked up four Daytime Emmys over the course of her career — she'll be watching the stars of the silver screen at her own Oscar party. She turned to Instagram on March 11 to give fans a preview of the night's showcase, a chocolate ganache cake with crème anglaise.

The dessert may sound deluxe, but, true to Garten's brand, it's not difficult to undertake. "It's a very simple, very dense cake," Garten says in the video, adding that it was also one of the classic cakes featured on her series, "Barefoot Contessa." Fans can find the recipe on the Barefoot Contessa website.

"You can make the cake in advance, wrap it well, and refrigerate it for up to a few days," Garten writes in the post's caption. "Then on the day of the party, I'll make the ganache; it's actually even easier to spread it on a cold cake!" Don't skip that last part — as Garten notes about its combination of chocolate, cream, and coffee, "The magic is in the ganache."