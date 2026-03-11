Everything Kai Trump Bought At Erewhon (And How Much It Cost)

Kai Trump, granddaughter of President Trump, recently went shopping at Erewhon with Secret Service agents in tow. As she described the store in her video "I Brought My Secret Service to Erewhon," "Erewhon is the most expensive grocery store pretty much out there. Everything's crazy expensive." Is that really a flex in this economy? Most of us are out here bragging about cheap deals scored on dollar store hidden gems, but things hit differently if you're a professional golfer with millions in endorsement deals. Kai Trump's purchases at the Los Angeles location of this overpriced grocery chain only filled a single bag, yet the total was $233.

The haul contained two jars of vitamins – Body Health Perfect Amino tablets ($36.99) along with a jar whose label wasn't visible. Kai Trump also bought a bottle of Ophora Hyper-Oxygenated Water ($13.99) and several packets of supplements: Erewhon Liposomal Vitamin C ($3), Cymbiotika Elderberry Immune Support ($2.50), and Cymbiotika Shilajit Liquid Complex. She also picked up a couple of drinks, a $21 Hailey Bieber Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie and a $10 bottle of Erewhon lavender lemonade.

Food items, too, found their way into her cart, including a jar of medjool dates (which are popular during Ramadan) that she said cost $20 but is listed online for $13. A $19.99 sushi plate got tossed after one bite because she didn't like the taste, although she enjoyed $37 worth of food from Erewhon's overpriced hot bar: vegan buffalo cauliflower ($21 per pound), brown rice balls with sweet chili sauce ($20 per pound), and Korean barbecue beef short rib ($42 per pound).