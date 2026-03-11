Everything Kai Trump Bought At Erewhon (And How Much It Cost)
Kai Trump, granddaughter of President Trump, recently went shopping at Erewhon with Secret Service agents in tow. As she described the store in her video "I Brought My Secret Service to Erewhon," "Erewhon is the most expensive grocery store pretty much out there. Everything's crazy expensive." Is that really a flex in this economy? Most of us are out here bragging about cheap deals scored on dollar store hidden gems, but things hit differently if you're a professional golfer with millions in endorsement deals. Kai Trump's purchases at the Los Angeles location of this overpriced grocery chain only filled a single bag, yet the total was $233.
The haul contained two jars of vitamins – Body Health Perfect Amino tablets ($36.99) along with a jar whose label wasn't visible. Kai Trump also bought a bottle of Ophora Hyper-Oxygenated Water ($13.99) and several packets of supplements: Erewhon Liposomal Vitamin C ($3), Cymbiotika Elderberry Immune Support ($2.50), and Cymbiotika Shilajit Liquid Complex. She also picked up a couple of drinks, a $21 Hailey Bieber Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie and a $10 bottle of Erewhon lavender lemonade.
Food items, too, found their way into her cart, including a jar of medjool dates (which are popular during Ramadan) that she said cost $20 but is listed online for $13. A $19.99 sushi plate got tossed after one bite because she didn't like the taste, although she enjoyed $37 worth of food from Erewhon's overpriced hot bar: vegan buffalo cauliflower ($21 per pound), brown rice balls with sweet chili sauce ($20 per pound), and Korean barbecue beef short rib ($42 per pound).
The comments section was not impressed
Toward the end of her video, Kai Trump said perhaps the one thing in the video most of us can agree with: "$233 is crazy." For the most part, however, she was completely dragged in the comments section for failing to read the room. Hello, we're all struggling, and you're dumping $20 of sushi in the trash? Although the video does have some 15,000 likes, several people who apparently have the ability to see the dislike count (something YouTube has been hiding since 2021) point out that it has about triple the number of dislikes.
Although a number of the comments expressed opinions about Kai Trump's grandfather, others were more specific to her shopping trip. As they pointed out, now's not a great time to rub people's noses in your wealth and apparent willingness to burn money on expensive trifles. One of the comments characterized the video of Trump's big bucks spending spree as "What lacking situational awareness looks like in real time." Another person opined, "I kind of understand how a pre-revolution French peasant felt now." Someone else complained, "Title might be the most tone deaf thing I've ever read." It's hard not to see her as a modern-day Marie Antoinette telling us starving peasants to eat cake. The comments section, in return, is telling her to go pound sand; a far kinder fate than the French queen received.