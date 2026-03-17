The Grossest Customer Cart Behavior, According To Grocery Store Workers

Working at a grocery store or supermarket is a pretty thankless job. The pay tends to be low, and many find the work itself mind-numbing. Plus, since the birth of the American grocery cart, customers have made it a problem. One of the worst, grossest things customers do is to leave random trash in their carts, and grocery store workers aren't afraid to sound off about it online.

While sometimes the trash involves small items, like receipts, more often it's food or worse. One worker on Reddit implored customers to "stop leaving your fast food trash, sample cups, and used tissues in the carts. I'm not a janitor, and it's not hard to clean up after yourself." In another Reddit post, a worker said, " ... We have garbage cans all over the store and outside the store; stop getting food or drinks at the food court, taking two bites of it and then dumping it back in the shopping cart for us to pick up for you." This worker added that they have seen fast food bags, liquor bottles, and even full bags of trash from people's homes.

The disgusting things people leave in carts go well beyond this list. One of the most horrifying, according to staff, is dirty diapers. This is particularly problematic, as it's hazardous for workers to handle, so extra safety precautions like gloves must be used. This is not only time-consuming, but also super gross to deal with. To those out there still thinking it isn't a real issue to leave a candy wrapper or two behind, keep in mind that trashy shopping carts aren't just inconvenient, but downright dangerous to our health.