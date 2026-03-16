The Old-School Sandwich That's Considered Beyond Gross Today

Fruit on a sandwich isn't so weird, is it? Peanut butter and banana, or turkey and cheese with a thin slice of apple, can be lovely lunch options. And of course, mayonnaise is a sandwich staple, from lubricating deli meats to making a tangy tuna salad. But what about a banana and mayonnaise sandwich? To many modern ears, it sounds improbable and nasty, but it was once a fully normal thing to eat. In fact, it's a Southern staple, and many people still have very specific ideas of the right way to make one.

The earliest recipes for banana and mayonnaise sandwiches go back to before the First World War, but the sandwiches were also eaten during the Great Depression. The simple, inexpensive recipe produced something cheap and filling for hard financial times, and although it is mostly forgotten, it was once a very popular sandwich. Today, the rare defenders of the banana mayo sandwich will often specify that cult favorite Duke's Mayo is the best brand for making one, and that the bread used should be white. It's a true three-ingredient sandwich, so don't worry about fancy flourishes — just add bananas and mayo to bread, press the sandwich shut (or "smash" it, as some recommend), and take a bite if you dare.