The Old-School Sandwich That's Considered Beyond Gross Today
Fruit on a sandwich isn't so weird, is it? Peanut butter and banana, or turkey and cheese with a thin slice of apple, can be lovely lunch options. And of course, mayonnaise is a sandwich staple, from lubricating deli meats to making a tangy tuna salad. But what about a banana and mayonnaise sandwich? To many modern ears, it sounds improbable and nasty, but it was once a fully normal thing to eat. In fact, it's a Southern staple, and many people still have very specific ideas of the right way to make one.
The earliest recipes for banana and mayonnaise sandwiches go back to before the First World War, but the sandwiches were also eaten during the Great Depression. The simple, inexpensive recipe produced something cheap and filling for hard financial times, and although it is mostly forgotten, it was once a very popular sandwich. Today, the rare defenders of the banana mayo sandwich will often specify that cult favorite Duke's Mayo is the best brand for making one, and that the bread used should be white. It's a true three-ingredient sandwich, so don't worry about fancy flourishes — just add bananas and mayo to bread, press the sandwich shut (or "smash" it, as some recommend), and take a bite if you dare.
The sometimes surprising world of banana sandwiches — with or without mayo
When you stop and think about it, bananas on sandwiches are a little odd, even before mayo enters the equation. After all, their soft texture and tendency to go off quickly once peeled mean they're a bit of a gamble on any sandwich. Nevertheless, banana sandwiches like the "The Elvis" sandwich, which includes bananas, peanut butter, and bacon, banana and honey sandwiches, or even the British banana and cheese toast, which is essentially an open-faced grilled cheese with bananas, remain popular. So, what gives?
Well, the answer may be at least partly found in the realism of nutrition and economics. Bananas are a particularly filling and nutrient-dense fruit, with plenty of sugars, fiber, carbohydrates, and potassium, and are relatively inexpensive, especially compared to meatier sandwich fillings like deli cold cuts. Paired with an inexpensive source of fat and protein like mayo or peanut butter, plus more carbs from the bread, you have a cheap and nutritious way to stay full. Moreover, they're just plain tasty, with a subtle sweetness that pairs well with rich, salty bacon, tangy mayo, or hearty peanut butter.