The 3-Ingredient Bell Pepper 'Carrot' Appetizer That's Perfect For Easter

Easter gatherings are full of foods like roasted lamb and glazed ham, deviled eggs, and baked mac and cheese. There's always a dessert table, too, stuffed to the max with carrot cakes, pastel sugar cookies, and bowls upon bowls of Easter candy. This year, break up all the decadence with a plate of "carrot" appetizers made from cream cheese and vegetables – a savory snack that delivers a creamy crunch and plenty of flavor. Introducing Bell Pepper "Carrots": made with mini orange bell peppers, Boursin (Costco customers love this French cheese!), and fresh sprigs of dill. They're light, adorable, and multi-textured, and take only about 15 minutes to make.

These bite-sized snacks, which are popular across the internet, add a splash of color and whimsy to an Easter spread. Half a mini bell pepper serves as the base, creating a natural carrot shape and color. A filling made of Boursin cheese adds a bit of sophistication and crumbly, creamy goodness to offset the fresh, vegetable flavors of the bell pepper. Finish off the "carrot" with a sprig of dill – resembling the greens that poke out of the ground, while adding a splash of zest. Arranged on a platter, these cute little appetizers add a festive touch, especially alongside other crowd pleasers like smoked cream cheese and a dessert charcuterie board.