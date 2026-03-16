The 3-Ingredient Bell Pepper 'Carrot' Appetizer That's Perfect For Easter
Easter gatherings are full of foods like roasted lamb and glazed ham, deviled eggs, and baked mac and cheese. There's always a dessert table, too, stuffed to the max with carrot cakes, pastel sugar cookies, and bowls upon bowls of Easter candy. This year, break up all the decadence with a plate of "carrot" appetizers made from cream cheese and vegetables – a savory snack that delivers a creamy crunch and plenty of flavor. Introducing Bell Pepper "Carrots": made with mini orange bell peppers, Boursin (Costco customers love this French cheese!), and fresh sprigs of dill. They're light, adorable, and multi-textured, and take only about 15 minutes to make.
These bite-sized snacks, which are popular across the internet, add a splash of color and whimsy to an Easter spread. Half a mini bell pepper serves as the base, creating a natural carrot shape and color. A filling made of Boursin cheese adds a bit of sophistication and crumbly, creamy goodness to offset the fresh, vegetable flavors of the bell pepper. Finish off the "carrot" with a sprig of dill – resembling the greens that poke out of the ground, while adding a splash of zest. Arranged on a platter, these cute little appetizers add a festive touch, especially alongside other crowd pleasers like smoked cream cheese and a dessert charcuterie board.
Customize bell pepper carrots with mix-ins and garnishes
Bell pepper "carrots" are crunchy, creamy, and refreshing with just three basic ingredients, but there are a ton of ways to customize these appetizers. Add sour cream, mayo, cream cheese, or Greek yogurt to the filling to create a silkier texture and more rounded flavor – or take it in a completely different direction and create a tuna salad with canned tuna fish, pickles, and mayonnaise for a little more protein. Incorporate a bit of lemon for some extra zest and finely chopped green onions, scallions, parsley, basil, tarragon, or fresh garlic for additional layers of flavorful texture.
Garnishes can add another dimension to these creative little appetizers. Use crumbled bacon to create a "dirt" effect while adding a salty umami element. Add sprinkles of parmesan cheese or mozzarella for even more cheese flavor. Everything Bagel seasoning is also a great garnish for adding a variety of extra flavors in one shot, and Tajín seasoning can create a zesty, spicy element. Eat them raw, or put them in the air fryer and garnish with a honey drizzle for a toasted twist on the appetizer.