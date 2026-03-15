The President Who Served The Worst Food In White House History

From President James Madison bringing ice cream to the forefront of American cuisine, to the tradition of pardoning a turkey at Thanksgiving, to the strange rules White House chefs follow, presidential cuisine has always had its fascinating quirks. But while most people would be curious to dine at the White House, during Franklin Roosevelt's administration, you might not have enjoyed the meals served there very much. While many U.S. Presidents have prided themselves on the quality of food served at the Executive Residence, FDR, and especially First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt, whose uncle Teddy also liked simple dishes, were far from foodies, leading to many disappointing White House meals.

While the mediocre dishes served in FDR's White House were partly due to the first family simply not caring much about what they ate, there were other reasons behind the low-quality cuisine. Namely, the Great Depression and the Second World War. While the Roosevelts were wealthy people and had the resources of the White House at their command, they didn't want to appear insensitive by eating lavishly while ordinary Americans were struggling to make ends meet and to cook under wartime rationing. Moreover, they didn't want to fire their housekeeper, a longtime family friend, despite her lack of talent in the kitchen.