The Bob's Big Boy That All 4 Beatles Dined At In '65 Is Still Open (And You Can Sit At Their Booth)

At the height of Beatlemania in the mid-1960s, the Fab Four were basically royalty. They were mobbed everywhere they went, had next to no privacy, and were on a constant set of tours across the world. It was during one such tour in 1965 that Ringo Starr, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, and George Harrison found themselves hungry one afternoon and looking to escape from their adoring public.

They were in California at the time for a pair of concerts at the Hollywood Bowl on August 29 and 30. The group was lucky enough to have a few days off from their hectic schedule and were interested in sampling local food. The band selected Bob's Big Boy, a spot known for its classic, old-school dishes, which was in Burbank; only a short drive from the concert venue. The Beatles occasionally ventured out in disguises in order keep a low profile, but it's unknown if they were incognito on this day. The legend goes that they ate in the farthest back corner booth in order to get some privacy. There were no windows by the booth, so they were perhaps able to consume their meals in peace.

That same Bob's Big Boy restaurant stands to this day, as does the booth the Beatles allegedly ate in. In fact, it's the oldest Bob's Big Boy still in operation. You can request "The Beatles Booth" if you'd like to get a taste of history. Just expect to find it occupied when you arrive, as it's first come first served. Fans have sometimes waited hours to be seated there.