The Bob's Big Boy That All 4 Beatles Dined At In '65 Is Still Open (And You Can Sit At Their Booth)
At the height of Beatlemania in the mid-1960s, the Fab Four were basically royalty. They were mobbed everywhere they went, had next to no privacy, and were on a constant set of tours across the world. It was during one such tour in 1965 that Ringo Starr, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, and George Harrison found themselves hungry one afternoon and looking to escape from their adoring public.
They were in California at the time for a pair of concerts at the Hollywood Bowl on August 29 and 30. The group was lucky enough to have a few days off from their hectic schedule and were interested in sampling local food. The band selected Bob's Big Boy, a spot known for its classic, old-school dishes, which was in Burbank; only a short drive from the concert venue. The Beatles occasionally ventured out in disguises in order keep a low profile, but it's unknown if they were incognito on this day. The legend goes that they ate in the farthest back corner booth in order to get some privacy. There were no windows by the booth, so they were perhaps able to consume their meals in peace.
That same Bob's Big Boy restaurant stands to this day, as does the booth the Beatles allegedly ate in. In fact, it's the oldest Bob's Big Boy still in operation. You can request "The Beatles Booth" if you'd like to get a taste of history. Just expect to find it occupied when you arrive, as it's first come first served. Fans have sometimes waited hours to be seated there.
How The Beatles Booth legend came to be
Given that the Beatles were at the apex of their careers and could get reservations at any five-star restaurant in Los Angeles, it may seem surprising they'd go to a diner like Bob's Big Boy. However, their overwhelming popularity was the problem. Reports from people who worked with them describe them as basically housebound so as to avoid being followed by raving fans. However, they'd previously made efforts to do some covert sightseeing with their chauffeur to take in the local culture. With this in mind, it makes sense they might specifically pursue an authentic American diner, which they supposedly did.
Bob's Big Boy didn't hesitate to capitalize on the famous visit and put up a plaque to commemorate it. The inscription reads, "The Beatles dined in this booth in the summer of 1965. Their HELP album was released in the USA on August 13th. Big hits include 'Yesterday' and 'Ticket to Ride.'" Apparently people keep stealing it, but the restaurant puts another right back up. The restaurant has been declared a Point of Historic Interest by the state and was frequented by David Lynch, who had a lifelong love for the franchise. It's appeared in numerous movies, but The Beatles Booth legend is one of its major draws.
It's worth noting that there's no direct evidence the visit happened other than the restaurant's say-so. There are no photos, nor have any of the Beatles themselves spoken about it. By all accounts their favorite comfort foods were British classics. In any case, the tale lives on to this day and people still clamor to sit in The Beatles Booth.