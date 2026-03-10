Aldi's Iconic Le Creuset Dupe Is Back On Shelves For Even Cheaper Than Before

Aldi's affordable prices and quality products have earned it a cult following. The brand is also very smart about creating hype over certain products that are only released in batches at relatively random times. If you're a competitive customer, grab your car keys and get ready to rush to the store (after you've finished reading this article, of course) because Aldi will release its Le Creuset Dutch oven dupe tomorrow, March 11. The problem? They're only available while supplies last, and previous releases have shown that people snatch them up quickly.

Dutch ovens are known for their versatility. You can use them to make a variety of dishes, including bread, slow-braised meats and vegetables, Mexican birria, and desserts. They're also better than pans for deep-frying food. Le Creuset is by far the most famous Dutch oven company. It was founded in France in 1925 and has been so successful that it has never really had to update or change its product. But while anyone who loves to cook fantasizes about a Le Creuset Dutch oven, most people can't afford one as prices range from $175 to $860. Aldi's dupe costs only $19.99, which is even cheaper than last year's bargain of $25. Considering the absurd price difference, it's really no wonder that people drop everything to try to get their hands on one whenever the store releases a new batch.