Aldi's Iconic Le Creuset Dupe Is Back On Shelves For Even Cheaper Than Before
Aldi's affordable prices and quality products have earned it a cult following. The brand is also very smart about creating hype over certain products that are only released in batches at relatively random times. If you're a competitive customer, grab your car keys and get ready to rush to the store (after you've finished reading this article, of course) because Aldi will release its Le Creuset Dutch oven dupe tomorrow, March 11. The problem? They're only available while supplies last, and previous releases have shown that people snatch them up quickly.
Dutch ovens are known for their versatility. You can use them to make a variety of dishes, including bread, slow-braised meats and vegetables, Mexican birria, and desserts. They're also better than pans for deep-frying food. Le Creuset is by far the most famous Dutch oven company. It was founded in France in 1925 and has been so successful that it has never really had to update or change its product. But while anyone who loves to cook fantasizes about a Le Creuset Dutch oven, most people can't afford one as prices range from $175 to $860. Aldi's dupe costs only $19.99, which is even cheaper than last year's bargain of $25. Considering the absurd price difference, it's really no wonder that people drop everything to try to get their hands on one whenever the store releases a new batch.
Is Aldi's Le Creuset Dutch oven dupe actually worth it?
Many people question whether Le Creuset is simply riding on its fame to charge exorbitant prices for Dutch ovens, but high-quality Dutch ovens require precision, skill, and costly materials to manufacture. Le Creuset doesn't cut corners: Every single one of its products is made by hand and inspected by 40 people before it's released. The company also offers a lifetime guarantee for any defect in craftsmanship. More importantly, these products have withstood the test of time. Many people still use the same Dutch oven their grandma used to cook with, proving that with proper care a Le Creuset will literally last a lifetime.
Given this, is it really worth it to buy an Aldi's dupe? If you care about having the best-quality Dutch oven on the market, then, no. While we don't have many details about the production process of Aldi's viral product, it would be impossible for the store to offer Le Creuset-level quality for $20. That said, the copycat oven is a decent alternative for anyone who simply can't dish out hundreds of dollars on a single kitchen product. Will it last a lifetime? That's yet to be determined, but so far they've proven to be fairly sturdy and serve the same purpose as their more prestigious counterparts. Besides, they're a better choice than the cheap pans most of us cook with, which only last a couple of years.