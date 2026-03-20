How Julia Child Turned Plain Ice Cream Into The Ultimate Grown-Up Dessert

Ice cream is among the most popular desserts across the globe, and a big reason why is because of how versatile the treat truly is. Whether you enjoy it on its own or pair a scoop of vanilla ice cream with a pint of Guinness, the sweet treat is absolutely delicious in a variety of ways. Julia Child had her own signature recipe for success when it came to upgrading a simple bowl of ice cream using just three additional ingredients. Child would add a splash of bourbon, a sprinkle of instant coffee, and a cookie to top off a bowl of ice cream.

Child revealed this concoction in an interview with Cosmopolitan magazine when asked what her go-to dinner party menu would be, saying that the simple ice cream upgrade was the perfect dessert to serve for the occasion. In fact, the ice cream upgrade could easily be considered the quintessential adult version of the sweet treat, as the splash of bourbon gives it a boozy twist and the instant coffee provides an intense, slightly bitter coffee flavor that helps balance the treat's sweetness. "This is very nice, and people don't realize how easy it is," Child claimed.