Zhuzh Up Pickled Eggs In An Instant Using This Golden Spice
Hard-boiled eggs are a great source of relatively cheap protein, but can be unexciting on their own. Deviled eggs may be messy to eat on the go, but another way to upgrade your plain boiled eggs is by pickling them. If you're put off by the thought of those jars of eggs floating in bright pink liquid on the counter of old-timey bars, no worries, the pink stuff (beet juice) isn't a necessary ingredient. You can use plain white vinegar or, for more decorative eggs, tint them yellow with turmeric.
This last approach is favored by Nelson Serrano-Bahri, who directs innovations at the American Egg Board. Turmeric, a spice native to South Asia, was discovered by influencers a few years back and is now quite trendy. Some of its popularity may be due to its perceived health benefits, as it's long been used in traditional medicine. The small quantities you'll absorb when it's used as an egg dye may not be sufficient to cure what ails you, but that's not all this seasoning has to offer.
"Turmeric can do two really useful things in pickled eggs: it adds a beautiful golden-yellow color and a warm, earthy layer of flavor," Serrano-Bahri said. The reason why turmeric stains everything is because it contains a non-water-soluble compound called curcumin that lends the spice (and anything it comes in contact with) a vivid yellow hue. As for the taste, Serrano-Bahri explained, "Used well, it makes a pickled egg taste more rounded and savory instead of just sour and salty. Eggs actually help tame turmeric's sharper edges, too. Because eggs are naturally rich and mild, they absorb the flavor while smoothing out any bitterness, which is why the pairing works so well."
How to add turmeric to a pickled egg recipe
If turmeric-pickled eggs sound like something you'd enjoy, here's a bit of good news: You can use plain old powdered turmeric like you'll find in your supermarket spice section instead of having to track down the root. As Nelson Serrano-Bahri told us, "For most home cooks, I recommend ground turmeric. It's easy to find, easy to measure, and disperses evenly into the brine. Fresh turmeric root works, too, but it can be harder to source, and the intensity can vary, so it's less predictable."
Once you've put together your pickling brine, add ¼ to ½ teaspoon of turmeric per cup of the liquid. According to Serrano-Bahri, "That gives you nice color and flavor without overpowering the eggs." While you could add up to another ¼ teaspoon per cup, he warned, " ... much more than that can turn chalky or slightly bitter." If you use turmeric root, you'll need to grate it or slice it very thinly and use anywhere between 1-½ teaspoons and 1 tablespoon per cup. One last piece of advice from the eggs-pert: "I also like to simmer the turmeric briefly in the brine before pouring it over the eggs," he said. "The heat helps the spice bloom, so the color and flavor distribute evenly."
What other ingredients work well with turmeric-pickled eggs?
Turmeric works well with many brining ingredients, Nelson Serrano-Bahri says, but it's important to offer balance — acidity, aromatics, and just enough sweetness. "If I were building a well-balanced turmeric pickled egg brine, I'd start with turmeric, mustard seed, peppercorns, garlic, a little ginger, and just enough sugar to round everything out," he said.
Mustard seeds are a typical pickling brine ingredient, so they'll add some familiarity to the mix, while peppercorns bring gentle heat. Garlic adds aroma, ginger warms things up, and sugar helps to balance the bitterness of the turmeric and the sourness from the vinegar, Serrano-Bahri said.
There are a few other ingredients that would also work well in a turmeric-enhanced pickle brine. While many cooks don't see the point of bay leaves, Serrano-Bahri feels this ingredient " ... gives the brine a subtle herbal backbone." Coriander seeds add a slightly citrusy, yet floral, note, while crushed red pepper packs a hotter punch than black pepper. Sliced red or white onions can make the brine somewhat sweeter, as well as more pungent.