Zhuzh Up Pickled Eggs In An Instant Using This Golden Spice

Hard-boiled eggs are a great source of relatively cheap protein, but can be unexciting on their own. Deviled eggs may be messy to eat on the go, but another way to upgrade your plain boiled eggs is by pickling them. If you're put off by the thought of those jars of eggs floating in bright pink liquid on the counter of old-timey bars, no worries, the pink stuff (beet juice) isn't a necessary ingredient. You can use plain white vinegar or, for more decorative eggs, tint them yellow with turmeric.

This last approach is favored by Nelson Serrano-Bahri, who directs innovations at the American Egg Board. Turmeric, a spice native to South Asia, was discovered by influencers a few years back and is now quite trendy. Some of its popularity may be due to its perceived health benefits, as it's long been used in traditional medicine. The small quantities you'll absorb when it's used as an egg dye may not be sufficient to cure what ails you, but that's not all this seasoning has to offer.

"Turmeric can do two really useful things in pickled eggs: it adds a beautiful golden-yellow color and a warm, earthy layer of flavor," Serrano-Bahri said. The reason why turmeric stains everything is because it contains a non-water-soluble compound called curcumin that lends the spice (and anything it comes in contact with) a vivid yellow hue. As for the taste, Serrano-Bahri explained, "Used well, it makes a pickled egg taste more rounded and savory instead of just sour and salty. Eggs actually help tame turmeric's sharper edges, too. Because eggs are naturally rich and mild, they absorb the flavor while smoothing out any bitterness, which is why the pairing works so well."