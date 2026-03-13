The Tastiest Vegan Bacon Is Made With This Unassuming Veggie
Vegan bacon will never be able to fully replicate its pork-based counterpart — it's just not possible. Instead, whether you eat meat or not, think of vegan bacon as being its own smoky, savory, crispy dish; not the lesser version of something else. Here's how David Lee, co-founder and executive chef of PLANTA, put it: "Good plant-based cooking is not about pretending something is meat. It is about technique, balance, and making vegetables taste incredible."
It comes as no surprise, then, that Lee's ingredient of choice for vegan bacon is the humble carrot. "The key to good carrot bacon is treating it like an actual ingredient, not a gimmick," he explained. "A lot of plant-based bacon alternatives rely on heavy processing to create texture. Carrots naturally caramelize because of their sugar content, which gives you depth of flavor without needing additives."
Making tasty carrot bacon does require some technique, though, and it starts with slicing the carrots evenly and thinly. A vegetable peeler or mandoline is essential here. "I shave the carrots lengthwise into thin ribbons so they have enough surface area to absorb flavor and crisp properly. Thickness really matters. Too thick and they steam. Too thin and they burn," Lee said. After that, he salts the carrots and lets them sit for about 15 minutes to draw out some of the moisture. This step helps them achieve a better texture once cooked.
How to season carrot bacon
Once you do the prep work, it's time to build up the flavor of the carrots. "After patting them dry, I marinate them in a mix of tamari, maple syrup, smoked paprika, black pepper, a touch of liquid smoke, and a little neutral oil," Lee shared. The paprika and black pepper bring a touch of spice, the tamari adds salt and depth, and the maple syrup lends sweetness. "The oil is important because fat carries flavor and helps with caramelization," he explained. As for the liquid smoke, it's essential in this vegan meat alternative, but you only need a little bit. "Liquid smoke is powerful, so it has to be used carefully," Lee cautioned. "Just a small amount gives you that familiar aroma people associate with bacon. It adds depth and nostalgia."
Lee recommended roasting the marinated carrot strips in a 400 degree Fahrenheit oven on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Make sure the pieces aren't touching so they brown well instead of steaming. Also, check on them toward the end of the cooking time since the sugars in both the carrots and marinade can burn.
According to Lee, "You want them caramelized and slightly crisp at the edges but still pliable. They will continue to firm up a bit as they cool." All that's left to do is eat your vegan carrot bacon! Snack on a couple of strips as they are, use them to bring a smoky sweet touch to balance bitter greens in a salad, pair them with a tofu scramble, or layer them into an upgraded tomato sandwich.