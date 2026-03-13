The Tastiest Vegan Bacon Is Made With This Unassuming Veggie

Vegan bacon will never be able to fully replicate its pork-based counterpart — it's just not possible. Instead, whether you eat meat or not, think of vegan bacon as being its own smoky, savory, crispy dish; not the lesser version of something else. Here's how David Lee, co-founder and executive chef of PLANTA, put it: "Good plant-based cooking is not about pretending something is meat. It is about technique, balance, and making vegetables taste incredible."

It comes as no surprise, then, that Lee's ingredient of choice for vegan bacon is the humble carrot. "The key to good carrot bacon is treating it like an actual ingredient, not a gimmick," he explained. "A lot of plant-based bacon alternatives rely on heavy processing to create texture. Carrots naturally caramelize because of their sugar content, which gives you depth of flavor without needing additives."

Making tasty carrot bacon does require some technique, though, and it starts with slicing the carrots evenly and thinly. A vegetable peeler or mandoline is essential here. "I shave the carrots lengthwise into thin ribbons so they have enough surface area to absorb flavor and crisp properly. Thickness really matters. Too thick and they steam. Too thin and they burn," Lee said. After that, he salts the carrots and lets them sit for about 15 minutes to draw out some of the moisture. This step helps them achieve a better texture once cooked.