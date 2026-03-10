The 11 Best Pork Tenderloin Sandwiches You'll Find In The Midwest
We've all heard that familiar adage, "The bigger, the better," and the Midwest takes this saying to heart with its beloved sandwiches. This is especially the case with the Midwest's breaded pork tenderloin sandwich, a sammie that has reigned supreme among the unique regional foods the Midwest is most known for quite some time.
Speaking of bigger, you may be in for a big surprise if you've never experienced this amply-sized meal for yourself. This is because the pork tenderloin sandwich has a patty that surpasses the bun entirely in size, which also explains why the patty (a massive breaded pork cutlet) is the real star of the show. After it's pounded flat, the pork is fried until deliciously crackling and crisp. The cutlet is then nestled between bun halves, which appears near farcical as the patty dwarfs them by nearly double. In most cases, the patty spans several inches further than the bread can stretch.
As this sandwich traces its roots deep within the Midwest region, the best of the best can be found in states such as Iowa, Indiana, and Illinois, where it's prominent on menus and often an adored local mainstay. While the crux of the recipe remains intact, these 11 restaurants across the region have served their specific pork tenderloin sandwiches to rave reviews.
Methodology
The pork tenderloin sandwich is one of many Midwest comfort foods you definitely need to try. To make finding the best of the best easier for you, we looked at the Midwest regional restaurants that were most praised for their pork tenderloin sandwiches. Relying on a mix of food publications, regional guides, diner reviews, and local recommendations, we identified establishments that consistently receive attention and applause for this Midwestern classic.
1. Smitty's Tenderloin Shop (Des Moines, Iowa)
When a Midwest restaurant is deemed the "Godfather" of tenderloins, you know its pork tenderloin sandwich will slap. The eatery in question is Smitty's Tenderloin Shop, a Des Moines, Iowa institution that's been slinging scrumptious sammies since the early 1950s. When a business has operated for just under a century, it must be doing something right. Among these somethings is Smitty's popular pork tenderloin sandwich, which features a hand-breaded, golden-fried cutlet, that true to classic Iowa protocol stretches far beyond the bun. Smitty's Tenderloin Shop's signature seasoned breading ensures each bite presents both crunch and a little bit of kick.
The bun is lightly toasted and tiny compared to the absolutely mammoth tenderloin, which is said to be so tender and juicy that it truly takes the cake. As for toppings, most customers keep those simple (think pickles and some mustard). According to reports, Smitty's is said to sling thousands (yes, with an s) of these sandwiches every single week. That number in itself should sound the alarm for how much customers love Smitty's Tenderloin Shop's pork tenderloin sammies.
Another age-old adage states, "If it ain't broke, don't fix it." Smitty's seems to have both heard and seriously considered this advice, managing to maintain a steady stream of loyal clientele clamoring for just one more taste of those pork tenderloin sandwiches.
2. Nick's Kitchen (Huntington, Indiana)
While many iconic restaurants serve the prized pork tenderloin sandwich, one Indiana eatery maintains bragging rights that none can really match. What's so special about this spot? Its name is Nick's Kitchen, and it's considered by many to be the actual birthplace of the breaded pork tenderloin sammie. Now, that nod would be impressive to anyone, but it's a helluva big deal for Hoosiers living in Indiana.
While the lore may be larger-than-life, this Huntington, Indiana, restaurant has humbly served grateful customers since 1908. Since then, it's safe to say that its "baby," the famed pork tenderloin sandwich, has become a total icon both in Indiana and beyond (it's a Midwest mainstay, after all). The dish's origin story dates back to Nick Freienstein — the son of German immigrants — who created a pork version of a traditional schnitzel. Rather than presenting his creation on a plate, Nick nestled the breaded pork cutlet inside a bun. Just like that, this Midwestern mainstay was born.
As such, customers won't be surprised that ordering this classic pick from Nick's delivers the traditional tenderloin sandwich you'd expect: A cutlet pounded thin and fried, then served so large it stretches long past where the bun ends. Usually topped with tomato, lettuce, onion, mayo and pickles (maybe a side of fries), this sandwich is Indiana's pride and joy.
3. Goldie's Ice Cream Shoppe (Prairie City, Iowa)
While the name "Goldie's Ice Cream Shoppe" might imply a list covering the best ice cream parlors in every state (and Goldie's does indeed serve some mean scoops), it's the pork tenderloin sandwich that wins awards and sets reviewers raving. Goldie's may be all about the frozen delights in name, but this shoppe knows what it means to whip up a mean (and traditional) Midwestern favorite.
This Iowa locale checks all the classic pork tenderloin sandwich must-haves, without going hog wild to put a unique stamp on it — although there are options to spice things up, including The Magg or The Mingo that feature add-ons such as cheeseburger or Mingo sausage. The Goldie's pork cutlet is hand-prepared, then fried until its breading is gorgeously crisp (here's where you get that oh-so-satisfying crunch). Luckily, according to reports, the pork is juicy and flavorful without feeling greasy, and naturally, sprawls out beyond the bun.
The bun itself is soft, yet sturdy (don't worry, this sandwich safely holds together) and simple. The old-school toppings (mustard, pickles, onion) add a little something special to complete the scene. Still looking for a reason to try out Goldie's? It was voted the best in Iowa by USA Today readers.
4. Friendly Tavern (Zionsville, Indiana)
Living up to its name, the Friendly Tavern — housed in a historic 1870s building once used as a wagon-builder's workshop — has served Zionsville, Indiana, locals and visitors with friendliness and a smile for generations. In fact, the warm and welcoming environment at Friendly Tavern is a big part of why this neighborhood nook has stayed around for so long. Another draw for customers? The giant pork tenderloin sandwich beckoning from the menu.
Earning high praise from locals, visitors, and food writers alike, this Midwest favorite features a pork cutlet that's butterflied by hand and pounded thin before being breaded and fried. That breading is what sends smiles ricocheting around the restaurant in particular. It's described as holding together quite nicely, while delivering a subtle seasoning that supports the pork and lets it shine, rather than overtaking or trying to steal the show. The tender and juicy pork is the ideal pairing to the crunch presented by the breading. Customers can usually expect a serving of golden fries alongside their sandwich, completing a mouthwatering meal that is Indiana to the core.
Around here, Midwest manners rule, and one could imagine folks inviting neighbors and strangers alike to pull up a chair and stay awhile. That's easy to do at the Friendly Tavern — especially when a too-good-to-be-true tenderloin sandwich is on the menu.
5. Breitbach's Country Dining (Balltown, Iowa)
Perched above the Mississippi River valley, tucked in the little town of Balltown, Breitbach's Country Dining has served customers since its inception way back in the 1850s. In fact, Breitbach's is said to be the oldest eatery in the entire state of Iowa. While many locals and travelers have traversed through the doors of this cherished establishment, a vast majority come in search of one specific menu item.
The tasty treat with such a fan following? It's none other than Breitbach's Country Dining's breaded pork tenderloin sandwich. Since Iowa is already well-known for being at the forefront of primo pork production (leading the charge in raising pigs), it makes perfect sense that the oldest restaurant in the state serves one stellar pork tenderloin sammie.
Breitbach's sandwich starts with a well-sized pork cutlet that's pounded thin, coated in batter, and fried until crisp. The breading forms a shell that crackles delightfully with each bite. Some diners describe this delicious coating as being light and airy (somewhat akin to beer batter). Whatever it's similar to, they all agree it results in a crispy, scrumptious snap that's on point. The brilliantly breaded cutlet is placed on a toasted bun, then topped with accoutrements including lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Visitors have been known to travel far to try this sandwich, especially those exploring Iowa's famous Pork Tenderloin Trail.
6. JT's Genuine Sandwich Shop (Chicago, Illinois)
While Chicago may be known for deep-dish pizza and Italian beef sandwiches (partially in thanks to recent attention gained via the hit TV series "The Bear"), it's the pork tenderloin sandwich that has tongues wagging at the Windy City's popular JT's Genuine Sandwich Shop. Hidden away in the city's Irving Park neighborhood, JT's is a casual sandwich counter that has earned a loyal fan following for featuring several regional Midwest classics, this delicious sammie being a star among them.
One of its most discussed and sought-after menu items, the JT's pork tenderloin sandwich is composed of a tasty, tenderized pork loin that's first coated in seasoned bread crumbs, then fried until golden and crisp. This golden crust encases a pork cutlet that is said to be moist and lovely, resulting in a meal one can really sink their teeth into. But there are toppings here too, with JT's first nestling the prepared cutlet on a buttered bun, then adding lettuce, onion, pickle, mayo, and mustard.
While the rest of Chicago may be packed with diners debating whether hot dogs or Italian beef sandwiches are being prepared just right, Windy City locals in the know are aware that a beacon of Midwest magic is waiting just around the corner at JT's Genuine Sandwich Shop.
7. Steer-In (Indianapolis, Indiana)
Any time one gets the chance to enjoy a great-tasting, authentic pork tenderloin sandwich is incredible, but when that sampling takes place in a retro-chic eatery, complete with drive-in ordering? That's just icing on the cake. If one wants to experience this epic high, look no further than the Steer-In in Indianapolis, Indiana. The retro vibe makes perfect sense here, as this eatery has been around for decades, happily keeping Hoosiers and visitors fed since 1960.
Over the years, Steer-In has steadily served these famed sandwiches that are now a main attraction. It even earned national attention after appearing on the TV show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." Here, every hand-held pork tenderloin treasure starts with a fresh pork cutlet — pounded to order, then marinated in a tasty bath of buttermilk. The pork is then doused in a mix of cornmeal and flour, then fried to golden goodness.
Now here's where things get interesting. While many traditional pork tenderloin recipes call for the cutlet to be pounded super-thin, the Steer-In eschews this directive, opting for a thicker pork sliver, which follows tradition by spilling far beyond the toasted bread bun. Customers can order the basic version with lettuce, tomato, and mayo, or opt for a spicy version with a little extra seasoning and kick.
8. Jonesy's Junction (Akron Indiana)
Jonesy's Junction is a cozy, old-school favorite tucked away in the tiny Indiana town of Akron. Locals know it by name, and they also know it's home to one of the best pork tenderloin sandwiches in the Midwest. Much like the town it's nestled within, Jonesy's has a warm, welcoming energy that makes you want to sit and stay awhile. The menu — which features classic comfort food favorites — is only further incentive to take a beat and fully savor every bite.
The menu highlight for many is the pork tenderloin sandwich, which presents a decently-sized pork cutlet that's been breaded and fried golden. The tenderloin is placed on a bun, then topped with your preferred toppings, making for an authentic Midwestern meal any Hoosier would recognize as well done.
Some diners swear by pairing Indiana's favorite sandwich with Jonesy's Junction's crinkle-cut fries to really make the meal into magical Midwestern manna. In an area filled with fierce foodies who have strong opinions about which eatery makes the best pork tenderloin sammie, Jonesy's Junction regularly lands at the top of the list.
9. B&B Grocery, Meat & Deli (Des Moines, Iowa)
A delightful cross between butcher shop, deli, and grocery store, B&B Grocery, Meat & Deli is a local star in Des Moines, Iowa, known for its spectacular breaded pork tenderloin sandwich. From the moment you set foot inside this old-fashioned market, you'll instantly feel at home. There's no fancy frillery or fuss, only simple ingredients paired with sound recipes and solid sammies.
The pork tenderloin sandwich features on the menu, of course, dubbed the "Killer Tenderloin." If reviews are to be trusted, it certainly slays. Where some eateries are known to rely on pre-cut meat, B&B takes the old-school, purist route, handling the entire process in-house. Here, the pork is cut, pounded, and breaded onsite by the shop's master butchers.
And then? You guessed it, straight to the fryer. What results is a remarkable fresh-from-the-block sensation that accounts for not only B&B's trademark flavor and texture, but also for its unique flair. B&B's has even attracted national acclaim, with the sandwich appearing on the Travel Channel's "Bizarre Foods" as one of Iowa's memorable local specialties.
10. Ray's Drive Inn (Kokomo, Indiana)
Since the pork tenderloin sandwich is the most beloved dish in Indiana, common sense dictates that a restaurant there would nab one of the coveted spots on our list. Ray's Drive Inn in Kokomo, Indiana, is that eatery — and if you ever wanted to see just how large a pork tenderloin sammie can stretch, it's a good place to start.
Ray's is one of those classic roadside spots serving up gargantuan pork tenderloin sandwiches that thrill locals and visitors alike. The "King" version of this sammie is especially applauded among Hoosier foodies (regular and mini versions are also available). Boasting an old-school drive-in feel — where you roll up, place your order, receive a bag of goodies, and then dig in to deliciousness – Ray's allows diners to step back in time a bit, while also satisfying their appetites for comfort food classics like this Midwestern favorite.
The sandwich presents a pork cutlet, breaded and perfectly fried, then placed upon a bun that's immediately hidden beneath its impressive width and heft. The King tenderloin is so big that it basically needs an entire zip code (we jest, but only a bit). Ray's slogan says it all: "It pays to eat at Ray's." Judging by the steady stream of customers, the people agree.
11. Kitty's Cafe (Kansas City, Missouri)
You'll surely have heard of Kansas City barbecue (and it is indeed delicious), but locals also know that at least one of the city's eateries boasts an equally mouthwatering Midwestern classic. Kitty's Cafe in Kansas City offers its customers a crack-on pork tenderloin sandwich that keeps them coming back.
One of Missouri's best-kept secrets, Kitty's pork tenderloin sammies take a bit of a detour from the purist, traditional recipe. Rather than pounding down the tenderloin to one single cutlet, Kitty's presents its pork sliced and battered in Japanese-style tempura coating, then stacks those slivers in a trio of layers, resulting in a tasty, teetering, and towering tenderloin sandwich that wins hearts (and converts fans) instantly.
One more difference Kitty's brings to the table? A topping with definite kick, via house-made sriracha sauce. If spice isn't your thing, you can always skip the sauce and keep things simple, but either way, you win.
