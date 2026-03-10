The 11 Best Pork Tenderloin Sandwiches You'll Find In The Midwest

We've all heard that familiar adage, "The bigger, the better," and the Midwest takes this saying to heart with its beloved sandwiches. This is especially the case with the Midwest's breaded pork tenderloin sandwich, a sammie that has reigned supreme among the unique regional foods the Midwest is most known for quite some time.

Speaking of bigger, you may be in for a big surprise if you've never experienced this amply-sized meal for yourself. This is because the pork tenderloin sandwich has a patty that surpasses the bun entirely in size, which also explains why the patty (a massive breaded pork cutlet) is the real star of the show. After it's pounded flat, the pork is fried until deliciously crackling and crisp. The cutlet is then nestled between bun halves, which appears near farcical as the patty dwarfs them by nearly double. In most cases, the patty spans several inches further than the bread can stretch.

As this sandwich traces its roots deep within the Midwest region, the best of the best can be found in states such as Iowa, Indiana, and Illinois, where it's prominent on menus and often an adored local mainstay. While the crux of the recipe remains intact, these 11 restaurants across the region have served their specific pork tenderloin sandwiches to rave reviews.