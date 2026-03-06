Soft Serve Margaritas Are The Latest Viral Boozy Trend — Here's Where To Grab One
If you follow food-related social media at all, you might be seeing a new type of margarita show up on your feed, though it's not the conventional, drinkable kind. Instead, what people are posting about lately are swirly, brightly-colored soft serve margaritas that more resemble the treat you get in ice cream cones. Truthfully, they are pretty intriguing; the margaritas look just like piles of frozen ice cream swirled in a glass and they come in eye-catching pastel colors.
But before you start searching for one, there's seemingly only one restaurant that serves them (at least for now), and that would be La Playa Mexican Food & Mariscos in Cleveland, Ohio. The restaurant's Instagram feed advertises the fact that the flavors change on a regular (if not daily) basis, and TikTok users have been posting videos in jealousy trying to figure out how they can get their hands on them. Unfortunately for those folks, if they're nowhere near Cleveland they're probably out of luck; but knowing how fast copycats pop up, I wouldn't be surprised if we saw some in the next few weeks.
Alcohol and soft serve is a tricky culinary balancing act
It's not as easy as someone putting margarita mix into a soft serve machine and calling it a day, however. Alcohol lowers the freezing point of ice cream, which means the end product will be softer than a typical soft serve and it'll melt faster, too. So, seeing an immediate copycat might be a bit optimistic as restaurants will have to tinker with possible recipes. Still, there are machines out there that specialize in boozy soft serve ice cream creations. La Playa may have simply invested in one at some point. They require a special gel to be mixed with the alcohol to stabilize the ice cream, which makes this a very niche product.
The closest thing for now would probably be blended margaritas or ones that are dispensed from a slushie machine. One thing is for sure, FOMO is a real thing so the internet is going to have to either sit and be patient or just make a road trip to Cleveland until other restaurants figure out how to make them.