Soft Serve Margaritas Are The Latest Viral Boozy Trend — Here's Where To Grab One

If you follow food-related social media at all, you might be seeing a new type of margarita show up on your feed, though it's not the conventional, drinkable kind. Instead, what people are posting about lately are swirly, brightly-colored soft serve margaritas that more resemble the treat you get in ice cream cones. Truthfully, they are pretty intriguing; the margaritas look just like piles of frozen ice cream swirled in a glass and they come in eye-catching pastel colors.

But before you start searching for one, there's seemingly only one restaurant that serves them (at least for now), and that would be La Playa Mexican Food & Mariscos in Cleveland, Ohio. The restaurant's Instagram feed advertises the fact that the flavors change on a regular (if not daily) basis, and TikTok users have been posting videos in jealousy trying to figure out how they can get their hands on them. Unfortunately for those folks, if they're nowhere near Cleveland they're probably out of luck; but knowing how fast copycats pop up, I wouldn't be surprised if we saw some in the next few weeks.